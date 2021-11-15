Monday, November 15, 2021
HomeEvent NewsGet the Most Out of TSD Conference with Official App
Event News

Get the Most Out of TSD Conference with Official App

By Ryan Gray
Patrick Mulick, shown here speaking to TSD Conference attendees in 2019, returns to keynote in 2020.
Patrick Mulick, shown here speaking to TSD Conference attendees in 2019.

Attendees of the annual Transporting Students with Special Needs and Disabilities (TSD) Conference held this week in Frisco, Texas are invited to download the free event app to create individual daily schedules of sessions they want to attend as well as research vendors presenting products and solutions at the trade show.

Normally held in March, the event was moved to the week before Thanksgiving out of concerns for COVID-19. The app sponsored by Transfinder provides event safety guidelines that detail the health and safety protocols taken by the staff of STN Media, which produces the TSD Conference, and host Embassy Suites and Frisco Convention Center.

The conference begins Wednesday afternoon Nov. 17 with a welcome session and orientation before starting in earnest the following morning with an opening keynote by autism and behavioral expert Patrick Mulick.

The app is available for download in the Apple App Store and Google Play. Editor’s note — Be sure to delete any previous STN conference app prior to download. It provides a daily agenda and gives users the ability to add select sessions to a unique calendar with reminders. It also provides detail on each speaker, including contact information and links to their respective sessions. When in a session, users can take notes and photos on their mobile devices and share with others via email or social sites.

The app also allows attendees to take a survey on each session and to rate the speakers as well as set up searchable profiles for networking with other attendees.

It provides information on the vendors scheduled to attend the trade show on Nov. 19 and includes a map of the trade show floor, the convention center and the city of Frisco.

The 2022 TSD Conference is set to return March 18-23 to Frisco, located northeast of downtown Dallas.

Related: Onsite EXPO, TSD Conferences Set to Return in the Fall
Related: TSD Virtual: What Student Transporters Need to Know About Their Students
Related: TSD Virtual Debunks Common Assumptions When Transporting Students with Special Needs

Previous articleTaking Care of People
Next article‘Historic’ Infrastructure Bill Starts Flow of Electric School Bus Funding

RELATED ARTICLES

Advertisement

Digital Editions

November 2021

This issue of School Transportation News features the STN Transportation Director of the Year, Kayne Smith, as well as...

Partner Updates

Advertisement

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2021

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Advertisement

Poll

Are you planning on attending an in-person conference next calendar year?
48 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Multimedia

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.