Get the Most Out of TSD Conference with Official App

Attendees of the annual Transporting Students with Special Needs and Disabilities (TSD) Conference held this week in Frisco, Texas are invited to download the free event app to create individual daily schedules of sessions they want to attend as well as research vendors presenting products and solutions at the trade show.

Normally held in March, the event was moved to the week before Thanksgiving out of concerns for COVID-19. The app sponsored by Transfinder provides event safety guidelines that detail the health and safety protocols taken by the staff of STN Media, which produces the TSD Conference, and host Embassy Suites and Frisco Convention Center.

The conference begins Wednesday afternoon Nov. 17 with a welcome session and orientation before starting in earnest the following morning with an opening keynote by autism and behavioral expert Patrick Mulick.

The app is available for download in the Apple App Store and Google Play. Editor’s note — Be sure to delete any previous STN conference app prior to download. It provides a daily agenda and gives users the ability to add select sessions to a unique calendar with reminders. It also provides detail on each speaker, including contact information and links to their respective sessions. When in a session, users can take notes and photos on their mobile devices and share with others via email or social sites.

The app also allows attendees to take a survey on each session and to rate the speakers as well as set up searchable profiles for networking with other attendees.

It provides information on the vendors scheduled to attend the trade show on Nov. 19 and includes a map of the trade show floor, the convention center and the city of Frisco.

The 2022 TSD Conference is set to return March 18-23 to Frisco, located northeast of downtown Dallas.

