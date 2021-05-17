Onsite EXPO, TSD Conferences Set to Return in the Fall

Feeling virtual-ed out? Attendees of School Transportation News’ national conferences can finally prepare to see each other again in person.

The STN EXPO Indianapolis, TSD Conference, and STN EXPO Reno return this fall to their physical locations after COVID-19 forced events to be held virtually since September.

“I want to personally invite school transportation professionals to join us at STN 2021 in-person conferences and trade shows this fall in October, November and December. Expect outstanding content, an engaged community and commerce from quality suppliers and major OEMs in a safe, healthy and thoughtful environment. The team at STN is excited to bring together the school transportation industry in 2021.”

The Indianapolis conference and trade show, held in partnership with the Student Transportation Association of Indiana, is scheduled for Oct. 1 through 5. Online registration is now open. STN EXPO Indy features keynote addresses from author Ross Bernstein, who links the worlds of sports and organizational leadership, and humorist Tim Gard.

Held at the J.W. Marriott and the Indianapolis Convention Center, the education will include the return of the Child Passenger Safety on School Buses training sponsored by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which has not been offered on a national stage since July 2019 because of COVID-19 shutdowns.

The training instructs attendees on how to properly secure front-facing and rear-facing car seats for preschoolers who ride school buses as well as various child safety restraint systems for students with special needs. It provides hands-on practice with installing the devices and 5.5 continuing education units from Safe Kids Worldwide.

“The NHTSA class is unique in that it provides the most current and inclusive information on CSRS available for use on the school bus. More importantly, it allows for the hands-on practice vital to hone the skills in using them,” said Sue Shutrump, who leads the certified passenger safety technician team that teaches the eight-hour course at STN conferences. “This interactive class is an efficient way to accelerate for what many may view as recovery CSRS training. However, whether you are just developing your CSRS program or need to brush up on previously learned skills our team of experienced CPSTs will be there to help prepare you for safely securing students in the year ahead.”

The Transportation Director Summit also returns to STN EXPO Indy as well as STN EXPO Reno.

TSD Conference and trade show will be held Nov. 17-22 in Frisco, Texas. Keynote speakers for that event are child behavioralist Patrick Mulick, special education attorney Betsey Helfrich, and child psychologist Adam Saenz. Because of COVID-19, the special needs roadeo will be postponed until 2022.

STN EXPO Reno follows, Dec. 4-9, with leadership tips from Meridith Elliott Powell, former NBA All-Star Mark Eaton, and author Azim Khamisa.

Registration for TSD and EXPO Reno is expected to open later this month. Visit stnexpo.com for more information.

The Bus Technology Summit, originally scheduled for June 28-30, is canceled so STN staff can fully transition to the fall in-person events.