Mega-event Rescheduled for Fall to Combine TSD Conference, STN EXPO Indianapolis

STN Media Group announced new dates for the Transporting Students with Disabilities & Special Needs (TSD) Conference and STN EXPO Indianapolis, which were postponed by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Both events will be jointly held alongside the Student Transportation Association of Indiana Annual Conference at the Indianapolis Convention Center from Oct. 8-13. A joint trade show is scheduled for the evening of Oct. 11 and the morning of Oct. 12.

Existing and new attendees of both conferences are welcomed to attend sessions at either event. Regularly scheduled keynote speaker Ross Bernstein is reconfirmed to open the full conference schedule on Oct. 10, and Dr. Stephen Sroka, an infectious disease expert, will also keynote that afternoon. Humorist Tim Gard will speak on Oct. 11.

Attendees will also join for the eight-hour Child Passenger Safety Restraint Training for school buses seminar, sponsored by the National Highway Traffic & Safety Administration, on Oct. 9. The National School Bus Inspection Training Program is also scheduled for that day.

Visit stnexpo.com/east for more information on the general and breakout sessions as well as “Unique Experiences” presented by Allison Transmission, Cummins, Q’Straint, and SafeGuard.

The Transportation Directors Summit will be held Oct. 8 and 9. Details on how to apply for a spot in the advanced leadership seminar and networking event are available at stnexpo.com/east/tdsummit.

Visit stnexpo.com/east/travel for more information on hotel reservations.