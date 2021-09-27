STN EXPO Indianapolis App Available for Download

Hold details to this weekend’s STN EXPO Indianapolis conference in the palm of your hand with the official app sponsored by Transfinder.

It was released on Monday for free download via the Apple App Store and the Google Play app store. Search on your mobile device for the Crowd Compass app. Once downloaded, search for “STN EXPO” and enter the name and email address of the attendee to receive a confirmation code via email or text.

Once in the app, browse the full schedule, speaker bios, trade show information, event sponsors. Attendees can also find opportunities to connect and network with their peers on-site. The app also provides the ability to select and add events into a calendar on the app and to set up reminders.

Additionally, the app provides details on event safety guidelines to help attendees protect themselves from COVID-19 transmission.

Attendees may also use the app to access coupons for use around Indianapolis as well as travel information, dining recommendations and more.

The STN EXPO Indianapolis begins Friday, Oct. 1 and runs through Monday, Oct. 4, the same day as the Trade Show.

