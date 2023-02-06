STN EXPO Registration Opens, Green Bus Summit Expanded to Indianapolis Event

TORRANCE, Calif. – Registration for the STN EXPO conferences scheduled for June in Indianapolis, Indiana, and in July for Reno, Nevada, opened on Monday.

Both events, scheduled for June 2-6 in Indianapolis and July 14-19 in Reno, will feature the Green Bus Summit, a full-day agenda of sponsored informational sessions on electric, propane and renewable fuel school buses and the necessary infrastructure needed to be implemented by school districts and bus companies. Previously, the Green Bus Summit was only held in Reno.

The Green Bus Summit Indianapolis will be held June 4 and 5. The first day features informational sessions at the Indiana Convention Center. Day two takes place the next evening with ride-and-drive experiences, an “Infrastructure Charging Zone” lounge with games, dinner, drinks, and outdoor technology displays at Victory Field.

“The School Transportation Association of Indiana is excited to take part once again in STN Expo Indy this June,” said Zachariah McKinney, president of the association, which holds its summer conference along with STN. “We are looking forward to the Green Bus Summit, which will give industry professionals a look at alternative options for pupil transportation.”

The Green Bus Summit Reno will be held July 16 and will include the return of the Green Fleet Awards.

Also new to STN EXPO this year is expanded learning available during National School Bus Inspection Training. Both Indianapolis and Reno sessions will offer a second day of hands-on inspections to further connect attendees with day-one classroom knowledge and a written test. Brownsburg Community School Corporation will host the June 3 hands-on inspection, and Miller Transportation will provide attendees with transportation to and from the facility.

Details on day two of the inspection training held in Reno will be announced soon.

“I’m excited to be back in Indianapolis for STN EXPO in partnership with STAI. We are launching some events this year like the Green Bus Summit, which offers an immersive green technology experience plus in-depth panel discussions that will dive into green energy trends, school bus OEM technologies, infrastructure, grant funding and discussions on lessons learned from previous deployments,” commented Tony Corpin, president of STN Media Group and publisher of School Transportation News. “Another new unique experience will be the opportunity to tour Cummins world headquarters in Columbus, Indiana, and see a state-of-the-art engine manufacturing facility.”

Both conferences also offer the Transportation Director Summit that provides high-level networking and discussions for today’s and tomorrow’s industry leaders. Highlighting the Indianapolis summit is Sylvia di Giusto, an expert on emotional intelligence and how to use it for enhanced organizational leadership. She will provide the training, “Discover Your Fair Advantage,” on day two of the TD Summit held at Topgolf Fishers. Transportation and meals are provided.

Di Guisto returns the following day to give the STN EXPO opening session keynote. Her talk on June 4 will be, “You Have 7 Seconds. Make Them Count,” as she details how to make the right first impression when doing business.

Certified behavior analyst Patrick Mulick, a familiar and popular speaker at the Transporting Students with Disabilities and Special Needs National Conference, makes his first appearance at STN EXPO Indianapolis with the June 5 keynote “Foundations in De-escalation.” Mulick will focus on the systems that should be in place for school districts and bus companies to prevent behavior issues on school buses for both general education and special education students.

The STN EXPO Indianapolis Trade Show immediately follows Mulick’s keynote.

Meanwhile, body language expert Traci Brown and school psychologist and safety/security treat expert John Van Dreal will keynote the STN EXPO Reno. That event will also feature the return of the STN Innovation Awards for the best software, hardware, safety technology and green technology seen during the July 16 and 17 trade show, as judged by attendees.

Register for Indianapolis by March 3 and for Reno by April 14 to save $200 off the regular price.

More announcements on both the Indianapolis and Reno educational programs and networking events are being finalized over the coming weeks.

