Watch: STN EXPO Indy 2022

Watch highlights from STN EXPO Indianapolis, held June 3-7. Attendees had access to training in school bus security, driver recruitment, technology and more. Attendees also participated in leadership training as well as peer-to-peer networking during the TD Summit and numerous educational sessions. During the trade show, attendees learned about the most innovative student transportation products from technology companies across the industry.

