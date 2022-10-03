Monday, October 3, 2022
Event News

TSD Conference Roadeo Showcases Special Needs Training for Registered Teams

By Claudia Newton
Jennifer Curtis and Laura Curtis from Springfield, Missouri worked together on a car seat installation during the 2019 TSD Conference roadeo event in Frisco, Texas.

School districts and transportation companies are invited to register teams of school bus drivers and attendants for next month’s special needs training and roadeo competition at the TSD Conference.

The 2022 TSD Conference and Trade Show is returning to Frisco, Texas, on Nov. 8-13, 2023, at the Embassy Suites Dallas-Frisco Hotel and Convention Center. In partnership with wit. (Women in Transportation), STN is once again hosting the roadeo competition on Saturday, Nov. 12 at Prosper Independent School District.

REGISTER NOW: 2022 TSD Roadeo Competition Registration

New this year, roadeo contestants will have access to the TSD Tailgate Trade Show Reception on Thursday, Nov. 10, as well as the TSD Trade Show on Friday, Nov. 11.

Also included is entry to the Friday morning General Session: “Navigating IDEA: Implementing Appropriate Transportation Services for Children with Disabilities,” facilitated by Linda F. Bluth, Ed.D.

Following completion of their roadeo skills competition experience, teams may attend the closing general sessions, “Transitioning Higher Functioning Students into Traditional Routes,” presented by autism specialist and speech pathologist Jocelyn Taylor, as well as the panel, “You Can’t Blame Everything on COVID-19: Managing Extended Services Offered to Students in Challenging Times.”

Roadeo Agenda

Thursday, Nov. 10
3 – 5 p.m.
Roadeo Team Registration/Check-In

5:30 – 8 p.m.
TSD Tailgate Trade Show Reception

Friday, Nov. 11
8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Roadeo Team Registration/Check-In

8 – 9:15 a.m.
General Session: “Navigating IDEA: Implementing Appropriate
Transportation Services for Children with Disabilities”
Facilitated by Linda F. Bluth, Ed.D.

9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
TSD Trade Show + Lunch on the trade show floor

3 – 5 p.m.
Q’STRAINT/SURE-LOK Hands-On Securement Training
(Hands-on refresher training. Open to all TSD Conference registrants & Roadeo Contestants)

7 – 9 p.m.
Roadeo Competition Contestants & Judges Meeting

Saturday, Nov. 12
8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Roadeo Competition at Prosper ISD
*Transportation and Lunch Provided*

Closing General Sessions:
1:30 – 4:30 p.m.

“Transitioning Higher Functioning Students into Traditional Routes”

“You Can’t Blame Everything on COVID-19: Managing Extended Services Offered to Students in Challenging Times.”

7 – 9 p.m.
Roadeo Competition Banquet & Awards

Sunday, Nov. 13
7 – 7:45 a.m.
Roadeo Judges Debrief

Should you have any questions, email events@stnmedia.com. See more details regarding the roadeo competition.

See images from previous Roadeos:

