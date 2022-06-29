A-Z Bus Sales, Inc. Acquires Blue Star Bus Sales In Texas

COLTON, Calif. – A-Z Bus Sales, Inc., the nation’s largest electric bus dealership with locations in California and Hawaii, today announced the acquisition of Blue Star Bus Sales in Texas. Since 1997, Blue Star has served as the premier dealership for West Texas, expertly representing Blue Bird Corporation school buses by providing exceptional customer service.

John Landherr, CEO and President of A-Z Bus Sales and former Texan said, “We are extremely excited about this strategic acquisition and to welcome the Blue Star employees to the employee owned A-Z Bus Sales family. Blue Star is a great fit for us in every way with similar core values and customer service excellence philosophies as well as talented employees who know the industry. I am thrilled to head back to my roots and support the thriving Texas market.”

Blue Star will continue serving customers throughout West Texas under the same name and location with the same experienced and dedicated team offering the complete line of Blue Bird and Micro Bird by Girardin buses with their best-in-class diesel, propane, CNG, and electric powertrains. A-Z Bus will leverage its 6 years of experience selling and supporting electric-powered buses in Texas.

“Blue Star, under the tremendous foresight and leadership of Wayne Dever, has spent 25 years building a reputation for excellence in West Texas. We are thrilled to combine forces with a company as strong as A-Z Bus that shares our culture and values,” added Carolyn Degenhart, CEO, and founder of Blue Star. “John Landherr and his team understand the Texas market and will allow Blue Star to continue serving the Texas student transportation market with excellence.” Along with the transaction, the following appointments are being announced.

Brandon Bluhm is appointed Vice President of Sales for Blue Star and will support Blue Star veteran and industry stalwart Wayne Dever, who will remain on staff as Director of Sales.

Additionally, A-Z Bus has hired long-time industry veteran Pete Tuckerman as Director of School Bus Sales for A-Z Bus, reporting to Brandon Bluhm.

“There is tremendous synergy between the two companies, and we fully support this transaction,” said Matt Stevenson, CEO, and president of Blue Bird Corporation. “We thank Carolyn for her 25 years of dedication as a Blue Bird dealer. A-Z Bus’s proven team and EV expertise will strongly complement the Blue Star name and reputation.”

About A-Z Bus Sales:

A-Z Bus Sales, Inc. is a transportation dealer-distributor serving the education, government, public sector, commercial, and private fleet markets with a broad portfolio of clean passenger transportation solutions. The 100% employee-owned company specializes in clean alternative fuel products and has delivered more electric powered buses than any other dealership in the country.

A-Z Bus provides sales, service, parts, and financing for both new and pre-owned buses. Founded in 1976, A-Z Bus Sales has built a reputation for long-lasting customer relationships, professionalism and integrity, and the share positions in markets served. Headquartered in Colton, California, the company has multiple sales integrity, and the share positions in markets served. Headquartered in Colton, California, the company has multiple sales and service locations serving California, Hawaii and now Texas. More information is available at http://www.a-zbus.com or by calling 800.437.5522.

About Blue Star Bus Sales:

Blue Star Bus Sales, Ltd. Founded in 1997, is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. With over two decades of experience, the experts at Blue Star Bus Sales are committed to providing its West Texas customers the absolute best when it comes to new or used Blue Bird & Girardin buses, parts, service, or repair. https://www.a-zbus.com/bluestarbussales/

About Blue Bird Corporation:

Blue Bird (NASDAQ: BLBD) is recognized as a technology leader and innovator of school buses since its founding in 1927. Our dedicated team members design, engineer, and manufacture school buses with a singular focus on safety, reliability, and durability. Blue Bird buses carry the most precious cargo in the world – the majority of 25 million children twice a day making us the most trusted brand in the industry. The company is the proven leader in low and zero emission school buses with more than 20,000 propane, natural gas, and electric powered buses in operation today. Blue Bird is transforming the student transportation industry through cleaner energy solutions. For more information on Blue Bird’s complete product and service portfolio, visit http://www.blue-bird.com. For Blue Bird’s line of emission-free electric buses, visit http://www.bluebirdelectricbus.com.