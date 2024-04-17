All Aboard: Stock Transportation Chosen as One of the Calgary Catholic School District’s Newest Transportation Partners

CALGARY, AB, Canada – Stock Transportation, a leader in student transportation, will debut in Calgary this summer through a newly established partnership with the Calgary Catholic School District (CCSD). The new five-year partnership includes 80 routes beginning in the 2024-2025 school year and runs through June 2029.

Stock Transportation is a well-established student transportation leader that first made its mark in Bailieboro, Ontario, in 1958. Since then, it has grown its operations to span all across Ontario, and in 2011, made its inaugural run in Alberta, where it currently serves the Edmonton area.

“We are excited to embark on this new journey in Calgary and strengthen our role as a student transportation leader and community partner. We highly value community involvement and believe in advancing and uplifting the communities we serve,” said Mark Hannah, Senior Vice President of Operations, Stock Transportation. “With this new partnership, we look forward to witnessing the positive impact our teams will make in the Calgary community. Above all, we can’t wait to meet all the amazing students of the Calgary Catholic School District and transport them to school safely, on time, and ready to learn.”

“The Calgary Catholic School District looks forward to beginning a new partnership with Stock Transportation,” said Andrew Hilton, Manager of Transportation, CCSD. “We both understand how important safe and reliable transportation to and from school is for our families. Stock Transportation’s commitment to safety and quality provides our families with a level of service they expect and deserve. We are pleased to have Stock Transportation join our group of contracted carriers to support our evolving busing needs.”

About Stock Transportation: For over 62 years, Stock Transportation has proudly been delivering safe, efficient, reliable student transportation services to passengers and procuring buses across Canada. Stock transports over 100,000 students daily, operates more than 3,000 school buses and employs 3,700 outstanding team members who provide exceptional service out of seven Customer Service Centers in both urban and rural areas throughout Ontario and Alberta.

About CCSD: The Calgary Catholic School District (CCSD) is the largest Catholic school district in Alberta, proudly serving approximately 63,000 students in 118 schools located in Calgary, Airdrie, Cochrane, Chestermere and the Rocky View County. CCSD educates and empowers students from kindergarten to Grade 12 through its mission of Living and Learning in our Catholic Faith so that students, centered in Christ, realize their full potential. For more information, please visit cssd.ab.ca.