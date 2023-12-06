Alternative Transportation Company, Adroit, Launches New Partnership With Detroit Public Schools Community District

DETROIT, Mich. – Today, ADROIT Advanced Technologies, an alternative transportation company, announced a new partnership with All Town Bus and the Detroit Public Schools Community District to provide innovative transportation options for students for the 2023-2024 school year.

ADROIT is a transportation service that contracts with schools to provide small vehicles (including wheelchair-accessible vans and cars) and qualified drivers to transport students to school from unique locations; Specifically, if a student is displaced from their home or requires special accommodations. As school districts continue to manage the national bus driver shortage, alternative transportation models like ADROIT have accelerated to meet new demands for flexibility and service coverage. ADROIT’s business model offers a scheduled, cost-effective service to a smaller population of students that can be added to established school routes.

ADROIT is excited to partner with All Town Bus, a fellow member of the Beacon Mobility family, to deliver comprehensive transportation services for the Detroit Public Schools Community District. Rigorously vetted drivers and vehicles will complement both All Town and the Detroit Public Schools Community District. ADROIT is currently serving dozens of students with the flexibility of adding more drivers should the need arise. This collaboration underscores the commitment to efficient and safe transportation solutions under the Beacon Mobility umbrella.

ADROIT is designed to serve schools using a unique rideshare model. ADROIT hires drivers who must pass comprehensive background checks and have a certified vehicle that can safely transport students based on their needs– this includes vans that are wheelchair accessible. ADROIT and the school district monitor the vehicles using app-based GPS technology.

“ADROIT was created to be a supplementary resource to the traditional yellow bus and van programs, and we are thrilled to launch this new partnership with Detroit Public Schools Community District,” said Emran Saidan, Co-Founder of ADROIT Advanced Technologies. “Schools and families need reliable transportation for students and our innovative model provides flexibility so that all students, regardless of their needs, have access to a safe and consistent ride to and from school each day from qualified drivers.”

ADROIT began serving general and special education customers in the Midwest in January 2023. ADROIT now operates in seven states. With the purchase and integration of ADROIT in 2021, Beacon Mobility became the first school transportation provider in the country to offer an alternative transportation option in addition to its traditional home-to-school and special education services.

About ADROIT Advanced Technologies: ADROIT Advanced Technologies was founded in 2017 on the premise that school transportation needs to be as varied and unique as the students and districts it serves. For 5 years, ADROIT has successfully complemented school transportation in communities in California, and Arizona with recent expansion into Wisconsin, Missouri, and Texas. Their unique model of ensuring their carefully vetted drivers are partnered with children based on their unique needs and IEPs ensures a transportation solution that perfectly serves parents, children, school districts, and communities. To learn more, visit: https://www.goadroit.com

About Beacon Mobility: Beacon Mobility is a growing family of transportation companies committed to serving the diverse needs of their customers. Now operating 22+ local brands in 25 states, their experienced, compassionate, and dedicated team takes pride in their ability to create customized, mobility-based solutions that empower people to get where they need to go. To learn more, visit: https://gobeacon.com/