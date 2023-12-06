New York School Bus Driver Indicted for Alleged Kidnapping and Rape

A former Long Island, New York school bus driver has been indicted for the alleged kidnapping and rape of a 15-year-old student from Valley Stream Central High School District.

The Nassau County District’s Attorney’s Office said via a statement that Giovanny Campos, 50, pleaded not guilty last week to second-degree kidnapping, third-degree rape, two counts of third-degree criminal sex act, and reckless endangerment.

Campos allegedly assaulted the teen repeatedly from January to July 2023 while on board the school bus he drove. Authorities said the alleged incidents occurred in a parking lot and at Campos’ residence in Queens.

“According to the investigation and indictment, Giovanny Campos, also known to the victim as Giovanny Guzman, was employed as a bus driver with the Cheese Bus Company,” Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly said in a statement.

Donnelly added that as a part of his duties, Campos drove the student victim on his bus route. Campos was arrested on Sept. 28 at his residence by members of the Nassau County Police Department Special Victims Squad. His bail was set at $150,000 cash, $300,000 bond and $1.25 million partially secured bond.

If convicted, Campos could face 25 years in prison. He is due back in court on Dec. 12.

According to local news reports, Ezra Law, the legal firm representing Cheese Bus Inc., stated that Campos is no longer employed by the company.

The school district was made aware of this alleged incident and is working closely with law enforcement. Schools Superintendent Wayne Loper said in a letter posted by News 12 that “due to the sensitivity of this case, the Valley Steam Central High School District is unable to share certain details of what is alleged to have transpired.”

