American Student Transportation Partners Welcomes Phil Eades as Chief Operating Officer

MEDIA, Pa. – American Student Transportation Partners, Inc. (ASTP), a portfolio company of Baltimore-based Access Holdings, is pleased to announce that Phil Eades has joined the ASTP leadership team as Chief Operating Officer. Phil will draw from his 30-plus years of industry experience to provide expert operational leadership for the organization.

“I am thrilled to join ASTP as we continue to drive safe and reliable access to education,” said Phil Eades. “I’m looking forward to working with the full team in this role to ensure our HEROES, families, students, and business partners receive the best service possible.”

Most recently, Phil served as Senior Vice President of Transportation for ModivCare Inc., a technology-enabled healthcare services company. In this role, he led a high-achieving team of transportation professionals across 38 states. He also held strategic leadership roles at Airborne Express/DHL, and First Student Inc. Phil holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Colorado, Boulder, where he graduated from the Leeds School of Business.

“We couldn’t be happier to welcome Phil to the ASTP team,” said Tod Eskra, ASTP President. “Phil’s strategic acumen, transportation expertise, and people-first approach to leadership will help us continue building a great business while advancing to our vision of contemporary student transportation.”

Established in 2021, ASTP is driving the future of student transportation by focusing on customers, embracing technology, and leading with a people-first approach. The company refers to its team members as “HEROES” and has built contemporary and digitally enabled marketing, recruiting, and training programs. ASTP seeks to deliver excellent service to families, students, and business partners every day.

ASTP continues to grow successfully and thoughtfully, with recent expansion in the Midwest and in our Pennsylvania markets. The company’s network of leading operators currently serves more than 65,000 students and their families.

About ASTP:

American Student Transportation Partners (ASTP) is a growing network of premium student transportation providers committed to delivering high-quality service in a safe and reliable manner in the communities they serve. ASTP’s family of businesses are driving the future of student transportation by providing access to education through safe, reliable, efficient student transportation programs. Learn more about American Student Transportation Partners.

About Access Holdings:

Access Holdings Management Company LLC is a Baltimore-based, digitally-enabled middle market investment firm with offices in Baltimore, Maryland and New York, New York and has approximately $2.9 billion in assets under management. Founded in 2013, Access Holdings was a non-fund sponsor until its first fund in 2020. We provide high-quality, direct investment opportunities to create concentrated portfolios of essential service-based businesses in North America. We undertake active build and buy strategies, pursuing what we want to own, great markets and distinct business models. In doing so, Access partners with and supports exceptional, passionate, visionary leaders to scale and innovate businesses. For more information, please visit www.accessholdings.com.