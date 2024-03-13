School Bus Crash Leaves 2 Children Hospitalized, Bus Driver Dead

A school bus crash on March 6 in Streeterville, Chicago left a school bus driver dead, and two children hospitalized, reported the Chicago Sun Times.

The bus driver was identified as 39-year-old Christopher Johnson, who suffered a medical emergency while driving that caused him to lose control and strike a median.

Johnson along with two children who were on board the bus at the time of the crash were reportedly transported to the hospital. Johnson was pronounced dead, and the two children ages 9 and 12 were listed in good condition.

It is unclear what type of medical emergency Johnson had. Detectives are reportedly conducting a death investigation.

