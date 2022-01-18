AMPLY Power Selected for Cleantech Group’s 2022 Global Cleantech 100 List of Companies Committed to Taking Action on the Climate Crisis​

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., — AMPLY Power, chosen out of over 10,000 tech companies, was named a 2022 Global Cleantech 100 Company by Cleantech Group. The 100 companies on the list represent the private, independent, and for-profit companies best positioned to deliver solutions that will take us from commitments to actions in the sprint to net zero. This is the 13th edition of the widely respected annual guide. This year’s list included entries from 94 countries. The sectors covered include Agriculture & Food, Enabling Technologies, Energy & Power, Materials & Chemicals, Resources & Environment, and Transportation & Logistics. “We are proud to be a part of the Global Cleantech 100 List for the third year in a row and we will continue to do the work to scale fleet electrification,” said AMPLY CEO Vic Shao. “Being recognized on this list is a testament to AMPLY’s goal to simplify the process for fleets going electric, which we are committed to continuing with our OMEGA Charge Management System and comprehensive Charging-as-a-Service offering.”

The list combines Cleantech Group’s research data with qualitative judgments from nominations and insight from a global, 85-member Expert Panel of leading investors and executives from corporations and industrials active in technology and innovation scouting. From pioneers and veterans to new entrants, the Expert Panel broadly represents the global cleantech community and results in a list with a powerful base of respect and support from many important players within the cleantech innovation ecosystem. The Global Cleantech 100 program is sponsored by Chubb. “We have the science and ingenuity to solve most of the issues, and there is the investment capital, in both private and public markets, to propel a three-decade transformation, to net zero.,” said Richard Youngman, CEO, Cleantech Group. “The 2022 Global Cleantech 100 companies show this in spades. What they, and hundred others like them, now need is braver regulators, policymakers, and procurement departments, to enable such solutions to scale and go down their different cost curves much faster than the current trajectories.”

