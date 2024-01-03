Beacon Mobility Announces Acquisition Of Cedar Bus Company, Easton Bus Service, Inc.

AKRON, Ohio– Beacon Mobility is pleased to announce the acquisitions of the Cedar Bus Company (Buffalo, NY) and Easton Bus Service, Inc. (Leavenworth, KS).

The Cedar Bus Company is headquartered in Buffalo, NY and provides non-emergency and health and human services transportation across Western and Central New York. Easton Bus Service, Inc. is a locally owned school bus company l in Leavenworth, Kansas. With these acquisitions, Beacon Mobility will now serve customers through 25 companies nationwide, including six companies in New York.

“The Cedar Bus Company and Easton Bus Service, Inc. have earned strong reputations and outstanding safety records in their respective communities for decades and we are pleased to welcome them both to our growing transportation family,” said David A. Duke, Chief Development Officer for Beacon Mobility. “We look forward to collaborating with these teams to continue the important work of transporting students, individuals with disabilities and members of the community to and from their destinations. We are excited about their leadership teams and thank them for their hard work and ongoing partnership.”

The Cedar Bus Company provides non-emergency transportation and shuttle services out of their seven locations in New York State with a fleet of over 200 vehicles operated by nearly 200 employees, The Cedar Bus Company is committed to supporting the unique needs of communities, particularly for individuals with disabilities to ensure access to various places through transportation services. The Cedar Bus Company maintains record-setting safety scores and transports over 3,000 individuals every day—covering more than five million miles a year.

“Joining the Beacon Mobility family brings new opportunity for our employees, customers and communities,” said Paul Snyder IV, President of Cedar Bus Company. “Over the past 18 years, we have proudly built up this company to offer quality, reliable and innovative transportation options for the region. We look forward to working with Beacon Mobility to continue delivering unmatched service to our thousands of clients for paratransit, community and collegiate needs.”

Easton Bus Service, Inc. has two locations in Leavenworth and Basehor, Kansas. Supported by more than 100 employees, they operate a fleet of 79 vehicles, including school buses, minibuses, minivans and transit vans. They are the exclusive transportation provider for the Leavenworth and Basehor-Linwood School Districts.

“We are proud of the strong local business we have built to provide reliable transportation options for our school districts and dozens of jobs in our communities,” said Jeffrey Kincaid, previous owner of Easton Bus. “We are pleased to join Beacon Mobility as we continue to serve students and families and deliver safe transportation to and from school each day.”

About The Cedar Bus Company: Over the past 18 years, The Cedar Bus Company’s commitment to quality and focus on innovation has allowed them to develop into the largest non-emergency health and human services transporter in New York State. They approach transportation with the understanding that collaboration is crucial to creating a better care delivery model. As an organization, they take great pride in providing individuals with disabilities access to various places in our community through transportation services. To learn more, visit: https://cedarbus.com/

About Easton Bus Service, Inc.: Easton Bus Service, Inc. is a private, locally owned, managed and operated business that provides school transportation in the Kansas City area. Easton Bus Service, Inc. operates a fleet of nearly 80 vehicles, ranging from school buses to transit vans. Their business philosophy is to provide the most compassionate, efficient, and cost-effective service possible to their customers. To learn more, visit: https://www.eastonbus.com/

About Beacon Mobility: Mobility is a growing family of transportation companies committed to serving the diverse needs of their customers. Now operating 25 local brands in 22 states, their experienced, compassionate, and dedicated team takes pride in their ability to create customized, mobility-based solutions that empower people to get where they need to go. To learn more, visit: https://gobeacon.com/