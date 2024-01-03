Dawn Mcgrath Named Vice President Of Operations At Educational Bus Transportation

BAYSIDE, N.Y. -Dawn McGrath, a resident of Lindenhurst, NY, has been promoted to Vice President of Operations at Educational Bus Transportation, which provides student transportation services to a number of school districts in Nassau and Suffolk Counties. McGrath previously served as Assistant Vice President of Operations.

“Throughout her long career in student transportation, Dawn has demonstrated a commitment to excellence on the job backed by unwavering dedication to the districts served by Educational Bus Transportation,” stated Educational Bus Transportation CEO John Corr. “She is admired and respected by her colleagues and recognized throughout the industry for making student safety a top priority. It gives me great pleasure to congratulate Dawn on this most recent career achievement and thank her for her many years of service.”

McGrath began her career with Educational Bus Transportation in 1988 as a driver before eventually assuming her most recent title. Among her many accomplishments, McGrath is a recipient of The Golden Merit Award from the National School Transportation Association (NSTA). One of the highest honors in the school transportation industry, The Golden Merit Award recognizes school transportation professionals for their outstanding achievements in service and safety.

According to Corr, McGrath will now report directly to Tim Flood, Executive Vice President of The Trans Group, which counts Educational Bus Transportation as a member organization. In her new post, McGrath will oversee Educational Bus Transportation’s day-to-day operations on Long Island and control the daily operation of all transportation contracts, in compliance with the policies of the contracting agencies and in conformance with company policies and procedures.

The Vice President of Operations position at Educational Bus Transportation was previously held by Patti Royce, who will now serve as Vice President of Global Routing Initiatives, overseeing a multiyear transition of routing programs.

Educational Bus Transportation is a member of The Trans Group, LLC (Spring Valley, NY), which provides transportation to hundreds of thousands of passengers annually in lower New York State and Long Island. With more than 1,400 vehicles and over 2000 employees, The Trans Group is actively involved in the school bus industry on the state and federal level. More information is available at www.thetransgroup.com.