Bendix Employees Help Build Home for Indiana Family

AVON, Ohio – They set to work with hammers and nails, framing a house for a Huntington, Indiana, family in need. Nearly 100 employees of Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems LLC’s (Bendix) Huntington operation came together as homebuilders for a day in support of a family in their home community. The construction project took place on August 3 inside the Huntington facility’s main plant, in collaboration with Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne.

Bendix’s volunteers used permanent markers to inscribe messages and well-wishes on beams and walls after building the frame of the house. The house was then loaded for transport and donated as a Habitat for Humanity home in Huntington. Construction will be completed on the home later this year. Working alongside the Habitat team, employees will also have the opportunity to individually participate in the final build on the actual homestead site.

The effort marks the sixth year Bendix has built homes near its North America sites, after taking a hiatus from 2020 to 2022 because of the pandemic. With the build in Huntington, this labor of love has resulted in 16 homes completed to date. As the first build undertaken by the Huntington location, the activity was a highly anticipated part of the workforce’s community engagement calendar.

“Through their inspiring generosity, our employees are the heart and soul of Bendix’s lasting commitment to building communities and positively impacting our neighbors,” said Maria Gutierrez, Bendix senior director, environmental, social, and governance (ESG). “We strive to put our social responsibility to work and make a difference, and framing the walls of a house for a family in our Huntington hometown is one way we live the company culture.”

The company also contributed $15,000 for materials required to complete the build.

A major employer in the area, Bendix has operated a large manufacturing and distribution center campus in Huntington for over 40 years. The Huntington operation includes manufacturing and assembly facilities, as well as Bendix’s primary North American distribution center. The build is part of the company’s ongoing dedication to supporting nearby communities across its North American footprint and aim to grow active social involvement among employees through leadership and project management experience.

“From here in Huntington, we’re proud to help shape tomorrow’s transportation together with our customers and partners across the commercial vehicle industry,” said Eric Meehan, Bendix plant manager in Huntington. “We’re also proud to help shape the future of this community together with our friends and families – Huntington is home, and Bendix is immeasurably grateful to be a part of it.”

Habitat for Humanity is a global nonprofit housing organization working in local communities across all 50 states in the U.S. and in approximately 70 countries. Habitat’s vision is of a world where everyone has a decent place to live. It works toward that vision by building strength, stability, and self-reliance in partnership with families in need of decent and affordable housing. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage.

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne, based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, became an official Habitat affiliate in 1986.

About Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems LLC:

