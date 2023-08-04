Utah School Districts Installs A.I. Cameras to Track Driver Behavior

One hundred and ninety school buses from Canyons School District in Utah now have new cameras that use A.I technology to alert school officials if a driver suddenly becomes disabled or distracted, reported 2KUTV.

The news report states the school district’s camera system, which was implemented for safety purposes, costs approximately $500,000.

The cameras are reportedly mounted on the bus windshields. The purpose of the cameras are to immediately alert school district staff if a bus driver passes out or has a medical emergency and slumps over or out of the seat.

If a bus goes off route, staff at the central bus office would reportedly know its location within two seconds of real-time.

