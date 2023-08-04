Friday, August 4, 2023
Utah School Districts Installs A.I. Cameras to Track Driver Behavior

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo
Stock photo of a school bus in Utah.

One hundred and ninety school buses from Canyons School District in Utah now have new cameras that use A.I technology to alert school officials if a driver suddenly becomes disabled or distracted, reported 2KUTV.

The news report states the school district’s camera system, which was implemented for safety purposes, costs approximately $500,000.

The cameras are reportedly mounted on the bus windshields. The purpose of the cameras are to immediately alert school district staff if a bus driver passes out or has a medical emergency and slumps over or out of the seat.

If a bus goes off route, staff at the central bus office would reportedly know its location within two seconds of real-time.

