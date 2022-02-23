Benedix Announces 2022 Technical Training Sessions

AVON, Ohio – Technical training is more important than ever: Bendix hears this repeatedly in its conversations with fleets across North America. For nearly six decades, the company has made it a priority to understand and deliver on that critical need. Once again, Bendix will bring this deep market insight as it kicks off its 2022 brake school sessions.

Bendix’s training program continues in 2022 with in-person and virtual training opportunities – along with a new testing option for each – for fleet technicians, owner-operators, and others to enhance the skills necessary for keeping vehicles on the road and in safe operating condition.

“From our partners throughout the industry, we understand the need for comprehensive, convenient training – made even more urgent by the technician shortage – and we are committed to helping meet that need,” said Lance Hansen, Bendix vice president – aftermarket sales, fleet, service, and field operations. “These men and women operate in a fast-changing commercial vehicle landscape, where safety components evolve rapidly – and where carriers face intense pressure to maintain overall safety, performance, and uptime while striving to lower their total cost of ownership.”

Training Options, Testing Opportunity:

In-person opportunities on the 2022 calendar cover 11 states. They include 12 sessions of Bendix’s three-day Air Brake Training class – long recognized as setting the industry training standard – beginning March 15-17 in Irving, Texas.

And to address market demand, Bendix is expanding availability of its highly attended two-day in-person Advanced Technology Training program, which launched in 2019. The course will be held six times this year, with four sessions at Bendix’s new headquarters in Avon, Ohio – including the first one, March 22-23 – and two at the company’s Sparks, Nevada, location.

In addition, Bendix is holding three Virtual Training sessions of its three-day Air Brake Training class, with the first kicking off March 1-3.

Registration is open for the complete schedule of both courses, shown on the last page of this news release. Every class is conducted by a member of the ASE-certified veteran Bendix Service Engineering Team.

New in 2022 is optional testing. All registrants in the three-day Air Brake Training and two-day Bendix Advanced Technology Training school may elect to take part in a written test administered at the close of each class. Bendix will grade the exam, and registrants earning a passing grade will receive a Tested and Passed Certificate. Those who take the exam and don’t pass will receive a Certificate of Completion, as will registrants who elect not to participate in the optional testing. In-person Bendix training and the optional test are not affiliated with the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT). It does not take the place of any instruction or certification exam administered by the DOT.

All in-person training adheres to the latest safety, health, and sanitization protection protocols, as applicable, including social distancing and other safety guidelines. All federal, state, local, and Bendix-specific restrictions apply.

Safety Curriculum:

Bendix’s three-day Air Brake Training class is tailored to both new and experienced technicians, and covers the description, operation, and service elements for the total range of components found within dual air brake systems. Classroom topics include the fundamentals of compressed air; tactics for air system failure mode diagnosis and troubleshooting; and components such as air compressors, valves, foundation drum brakes, air disc brakes, and steering.

Bendix recommends that each participant complete the online air brake training at the company’s brake-school.com site before taking the in-person Air Brake Training.

The two-day Bendix Advanced Technology Training class covers the operation and troubleshooting of higher-level driver assistance and safety systems, as well as diagnostic software.

Sessions will address: Antilock Braking Systems (ABS), AutoVue Lane Departure Warning (LDW) System from Bendix CVS, Bendix ESP Electronic Stability Program, Bendix Wingman Advanced – A Collision Mitigation Technology, Bendix Wingman Fusion driver assistance systems, SafetyDirect system by Bendix CVS, SmarTire and SmarTire Trailer-Link TPMS by Bendix CVS, and Active Steering by Bendix.

The Advanced Technology Training program includes hands-on, in-depth maintenance instruction for Bendix air disc brakes and electrical diagnostics.

“This class is a must for advanced technicians as more fleets adopt complex technologies like collision mitigation systems and continue to rapidly expand their use of air disc brakes,” Hansen said.

Because of the quantity and complexity of the products covered, Bendix strongly advises each student to complete either the three-day Air Brake Training course or, at a minimum, the online air brake training at brake-school.com before taking the Advanced Technology Training class.

Per-person enrollment costs are $450 USD for Air Brake Training, $400 USD for Advanced Technology Training, and $300 USD for the Virtual Class. Enrollment is on a first-come, first-served basis, and class size is limited. Registration may be completed online at www.bendix.com; by phone at 1-800-AIR-BRAKE (1-800-247-2725), option 3; by email at BendixTrainingSchool@hkm.dcgcentral.com; or via fax (216-651-3261). See the full listing of dates and locations below or visit www.bendix.com.

“Safety doesn’t happen just on the roads,” Hansen said. “At every turn, Bendix recognizes the increasing importance of wide-ranging technician training and education, and its role in creating safer highways for everyone.”

About Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems LLC:

Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems, a member of Knorr-Bremse, develops and supplies leading-edge active safety technologies, energy management solutions, and air brake charging and control systems and components under the Bendix brand name for medium- and heavy-duty trucks, tractors, trailers, buses, and other commercial vehicles throughout North America. An industry pioneer, employing more than 4,100 people, Bendix – and its wholly owned subsidiary, R.H. Sheppard Co., Inc. – is driven to deliver the best solutions for improved vehicle safety, performance, and overall operating cost. Contact us at 1-800-AIR-BRAKE (1-800-247-2725) or visit bendix.com. Stay connected and informed through Bendix expert podcasts, blog posts, videos, and other resources at knowledge-dock.com. Follow Bendix on Twitter at twitter.com/Bendix_CVS. Log on and learn from the Bendix experts at brake-school.com. And to learn more about career opportunities at Bendix, visit bendix.com/careers