Friday, November 19, 2021
BESI Announces New Product

WEST CHESTER, Ohio. -BESI, Inc. is excited to announce a new product, the Zip Clip aids in preventing the student from unzipping the vest. We have been listening to your suggestions and have found a solution. BESI will be able to add the Zip Clip to your existing BESI Vest / Universal Vest.

You will also be able to add it to your new vest order’s. BESI is always looking for ways to make your securements tamper resistant and what better way to upgrade your vests than with a Zip Clip. Please contact us or your local distributor for more details.

About BESI:

BESI, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of seat covers, securements, and evacuation products for the pupil transportation industry. Headquartered in West Chester OH, BESI has produced top quality products in the USA since 1975. For more information visit https://besi-inc.com/.

