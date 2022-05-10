Bridgestone Introduces New Bandag Drive Tire Tread with Improved Wear Life

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Bridgestone Americas (Bridgestone) today announced the launch of the new Bandag B713 FuelTech drive tire tread, engineered to increase retread value for fleets. The new tread is SmartWay verified and delivers fuel efficiency as well as improved wear life without compromising on traction or reliable performance.

“When partnering with Bandag on a retreading program, fleets not only get more miles out of less rubber, but they are contributing to a more sustainable society,” said Jason Roanhouse, executive director, Bandag, U.S. and Canada, Bridgestone Americas. “The all-new Bandag B713 FuelTech drive tire tread can yield longer-lasting wear life, improved traction and reduce irregular wear, extending the life of a tire and maximizing fleet savings.”

Key innovations to the Bridgestone Bandag B713 FuelTech design include:

A new proprietary compound that delivers 30% longer wear life1 and 7% better wear2 for more miles of low fuel cost performance. 3D siping featuring 130% more biting edges3 for improved traction.A continuous shoulder design that distributes weight and torque more evenly to fight irregular wear, which can lead to premature tire removal.

Fleets that utilize Bandag for retreading positively impact the environment by engaging in a circular economy. Last year in the U.S., 27,773 used tires were retreaded with the Bandag system, which saved 416,595 gallons of oil, diverted 1,150,000 pounds of waste from landfills, decreased tire waste by 823,469 pounds, and saved enough energy to power 744,261 homes.4

The introduction of the new Bridgestone Bandag B713 FuelTech drive tread design aligns with the Bridgestone E8 Commitment, which serves as an axis to drive management while earning the trust of future generations. The Bridgestone E8 Commitment consists of 8 Bridgestone-like values starting with the letter “E” (Energy, Ecology, Efficiency, Extension, Economy, Emotion, Ease, and Empowerment) that Bridgestone will commit to implement together with employees, society, partners and customers to create a sustainable society. The development of the B713 retread aligns with “Ecology: Committed to advancing sustainable tire technologies and solutions that preserve the environment for future generations,” and “Efficiency: Committed to maximizing productivity through advancement of mobility.”

The Bridgestone Bandag B713 FuelTech tread is available in 4 different sizes: 210, 220, 230 and 240.

About Bridgestone Americas, Inc.:

Bridgestone Americas, Inc. is the U.S.-based subsidiary of Bridgestone Corporation, a global leader in tires and rubber, building on its expertise to provide solutions for safe and sustainable mobility. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Bridgestone Americas employs more than 50,000 people across its worldwide operations. Bridgestone offers a diverse product portfolio of premium tires and advanced solutions backed by innovative technologies, improving the way people around the world move, live, work and play.