Lion Electric Celebrates 10 Million Miles Driven at Act Expo

LONG BEACH, Calif., – Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) (TSX: LEV) (“Lion” or the “Company”), a leading manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, today kicked off the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo (ACT) in Long Beach, Calif., by announcing that the company has reached a major operational milestone, with its vehicles on the road collectively surpassing 10 million miles driven to date.

Lion is participating at ACT Expo this week where the company is showcasing its Lion6 class 6 heavy-duty truck upfit for a variety of applications including stake bed and refrigeration, as well as the LionC zero-emission school bus – the most ordered and delivered electric school bus on the market. Lion put its first all-electric school buses in the U.S. on the road in 2016, and today has over 600 vehicles on the road throughout North America.

“Reaching 10 million miles on the road is a major achievement for Lion and we’re excited to be able to celebrate this here at ACT Expo, where industry stakeholders can see our vehicles firsthand. Our significant real-world experience means that Lion is able to design and deliver the highest quality zero-emission medium and heavy-duty vehicles on the market, purpose-built from the ground up to be electric.” said Marc Bedard, CEO – Founder, Lion Electric.

Lion vehicles on display at ACT Expo include:

Lion6 Aluminum Platform Body (26-foot) in partnership with CM Truck Beds (Lion booth #2019). Lion6 Electrified Refrigerated Concept in partnership with Morgan Truck Body and Thermo King (Morgan booth #567). LionC All-Electric Type C School Bus (Dana booth #2048)

ACT Expo attendees will also have the opportunity to experience an all-electric lightweight and aerodynamic Lion6 Dry Freight Truck Body in partnership with Morgan Truck Body, which will be available for test drives at the ACT Expo official ride and drive from 12:00pm – 3:00pm May 10, and 11:00am – 2:00pm May 11. Lion invites members of the media to experience the truck during the media exclusive portion of the ride and drive taking place May 10, 11:00am – 12:00pm.

About Lion Electric:

Lion Electric is an innovative manufacturer of zero-emission vehicles. The company creates, designs and manufactures all-electric class 5 to class 8 commercial urban trucks and all-electric buses and minibuses for the school, paratransit and mass transit segments. Lion is a North American leader in electric transportation and designs, builds and assembles many of its vehicles’ components, including chassis, battery packs, truck cabins and bus bodies.

Always actively seeking new and reliable technologies, Lion vehicles have unique features that are specifically adapted to its users and their everyday needs. Lion believes that transitioning to all-electric vehicles will lead to major improvements in our society, environment and overall quality of life. Lion shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol LEV. For more information visit Thelionelectric.com.