Bridgestone Plant Recognized for Safety

NASHVILLE, Tennessee ― Bridgestone Americas, Inc., (Bridgestone) today announced that its commercial truck and bus radial (TBR) tire manufacturing facility in Warren County, Tennessee, has received its sixth Volunteer STAR (Safety Through Accountability and Recognition) award. The Volunteer STAR Award is the state’s highest honor for workplace safety and health and is a nationally recognized program patterned after the OSHA Voluntary Protection Program (VPP).

Today, Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development Deputy Commissioner Dewayne Scott presented the Volunteer STAR award to the Warren County Plant team. Because the company has received the award, its Warren County facility is considered a Volunteer STAR site.

“As we expand and continue to invest in our operations in Warren County, we are thankful to all of our teammates and retirees who are directly responsible for delivering the best-in-class commercial truck and bus tires our customers know and expect from Bridgestone. The cooperation between the plant and the local union is a positive contributor to our continued success,” said Tim Painter, plant manager, Warren County Tire Plant, Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations, LLC. “The Warren County Team continues to embody manufacturing excellence as one of the company’s most productive operations globally. The impact our Warren County teammates make through the products they manufacture is at the core of our business, and we couldn’t do it without this team’s daily commitment to safety, quality, innovation and efficiency in all of our operations.”

There are currently 33 Volunteer STAR sites in Tennessee. The standard for participation in the STAR program confirms a company’s safety and health program helps reduce accidents and injuries. As part of the program, TOSHA removes employers from programmed compliance inspection lists for three years.

“We set the bar very high for this award and Bridgestone rose to the challenge and not only met but exceeded TOSHA’s high standards for workplace safety in Tennessee,” said Dewayne Scott, deputy commissioner, Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development. “It takes a tremendous amount of effort and determination from everyone at the facility to create and maintain a safe and healthy workplace at this level.”

This recognition aligns with the “Emotion,” “Ease” and “Empowerment” values of the Bridgestone E8 Commitment.

In addition to this latest achievement, the Bridgestone Warren Plant recently was awarded the 2022 Community Impact Award by the McMinnville – Warren County Chamber of Commerce. The Warren Plant is committed to the local community through its support of Meals on Wheels, Warren County Schools, Kids of the Community, the McMinnville – Warren County Senior Center, Habitat for Humanity and Blood Assurance. The Warren Plant is home to Bridgestone Environmental Education Classroom and Habitat (BEECH), one of Bridgestone’s certified wildlife habitat sites that also provides educational programming to area students. To learn more about Bridgestone, and the Warren County, Tenn., plant, visit www.bridgestoneamericas.com.

About Bridgestone Americas, Inc.

Bridgestone Americas, Inc. is the U.S.-based subsidiary of Bridgestone Corporation, a global leader in tires and rubber, building on its expertise to provide solutions for safe and sustainable mobility. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Bridgestone Americas employs more than 45,000 people across its worldwide operations. Bridgestone offers a diverse product portfolio of premium tires and advanced solutions backed by innovative technologies, improving the way people around the world move, live, work and play.