Friday, November 13, 2020
Home Industry Releases BusPatrol Partners with Suffolk County to Safeguard Children on Their School Journeys
Industry Releases

BusPatrol Partners with Suffolk County to Safeguard Children on Their School Journeys

More than 6,000 school buses in Suffolk County will have access to stop-arm enforcement technology as part of a new partnership to improve student safety.

By Ryan Gray

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. — Students that take the school bus to and from school in Suffolk County will now be protected by advanced safety technology, thanks to a new partnership with BusPatrol.

BusPatrol is a safety tech company based in Virginia that equips entire school bus fleets with stop-arm enforcement technology at zero cost to school districts or municipalities.

This will be the largest stop-arm enforcement program of its kind and more than 6,000 school buses will have access to the technology. All school districts in Suffolk County will be able to opt into the program and take action against the illegal passing of school buses.

The new agreement was signed after results from a pilot program revealed that stop-arm violations were an increasing risk to school children. In 2019, BusPatrol conducted three pilot programs across New York in East Meadows, Half Hollow Hills, and Niagara Falls.

The pilot program captured more than 1,800 stop-arm violations across 17 school buses, with a staggering 4.05 stop-arm violations per bus per day in one jurisdiction. Results from the pilot program suggest that bus drivers in New York State witness an average of 12.7million stop-arm violations over a 180-day school year. Just one stop-arm violation can be fatal for a child.

As part of the partnership, BusPatrol will modernize school buses in Suffolk County at no cost. This includes the installation of cloud-connected stop-arm and safety cameras and 4G LTE connectivity.

The cost of the installation and maintenance of the stop-arm cameras will be covered by the fines collected for violations of the stop-arm law.

Jean Souliere, CEO of BusPatrol, said: “We’re excited to be working with Suffolk County on the largest stop-arm enforcement program out there. Suffolk County has shown impressive leadership in taking action against stop-arm violations and protecting local school children.

“And this isn’t just restricted to Suffolk. Last year’s pilot program showed that stop-arm violations are becoming an increasing problem across New York state. We urge other counties to step forward and drive change.”

BusPatrol will have installed its SafetyTech solutions on over 50,000 school buses across North America by the end of 2020, including those to be installed on buses in Suffolk County.

For more information on BusPatrol and its SafetyTech, please visit https://www.buspatrol.com.

About BusPatrol

BusPatrol is a safety technology company with the mission of making the journey to and from school safer for children. BusPatrol’s safety program changes driver behavior and creates a culture of awareness and responsibility around school buses. In addition, it provides accessibility for school districts, consortiums and municipalities to modernize their entire school bus fleets by outfitting them with the latest stop-arm, route planning and route execution technology.

Previous articleTraining for Safe Transport of Special Needs Students During COVID-19
Next articleTSD Virtual Debunks Common Assumptions When Transporting Students with Special Needs

RELATED ARTICLES

Industry Releases

Thermalito Union Elementary School District Approves Purchase of Six All-Electric School Buses From GreenPower

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) (TSXV:GPV) (“GreenPower”) a leading manufacturer and distributor of zero-emissions electric-powered vehicles serving the cargo delivery,...
Read more
Industry Releases

GreenPower Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

VANCOUVER, Canada — GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (Nasdaq:GP) (TSXV:GPV) ("GreenPower"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of zero emission electric powered vehicles serving the cargo...
Read more
Industry Releases

Record-High 20,000 Propane Autogas School Buses Transporting Students This School Year

WASHINGTON, D.C. — For the first time ever, more than 20,000 propane autogas buses were at the ready in public and private school districts...
Read more
Industry Releases

TRATON, Navistar Reach Definitive Agreement for Acquisition at $44.50 Per Share in Cash

MUNICH & LISLE, Ill. — TRATON SE (“TRATON”), one of the world’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturers, and Navistar International Corporation (“Navistar”) (NYSE: NAV), a...
Read more
Industry Releases

Bergstrom Expands School Bus A/C Installations in Partnership with TransArtic

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Bergstrom Inc., a leading designer and manufacturer of cab climate systems for commercial trucks, off-highway machines, military vehicles, specialty vehicles and...
Read more
Industry Releases

IC Bus Kicks Off Electric Bus Tour Through California with In-Charge Energy

LISLE, Ill. — Today, IC Bus kicked off its electric bus tour – a two-week, eight stop event that brings its production model CE...
Read more

Digital Editions

Digital Editions

November 2020

This month’s issue features articles on the transportation director of the year, Todd Watkins of Montgomery County Public Schools...
Read more

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Digital Editions

Buyer’s Guide 2020

Find the latest vehicle production data, state student ridership and budget reports, industry trends and contact information for state,...
Read more

Multimedia

Poll

Are your school buses and/or drivers used for evacuation or relief efforts in your community?
62 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Multimedia

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.