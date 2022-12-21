BYD Congratulates Air Board on Clean-Air Roadmap

LANCANSTER, Calif. – BYD, (Build Your Dreams) the global leader in zero-emission transit technology, applauds the California Air Resources Board (CARB) for its newly approved comprehensive plan to achieve carbon neutrality in the Golden State by 2045. CARB’s 2022 Scoping Plan would reduce fossil fuel consumption to less than one-tenth of today’s levels, cut greenhouse gas emissions by 85% from 1990 levels, and save Californians $200 billion in pollution-related health costs by 2045.

Among the key findings of the Scoping Plan is the need for more public-private partnerships to encourage increased development of zero-emission technology. The plan also calls for a 25% reduction in per capita vehicle-miles traveled (VMT) below 2019 levels by 2030 through a reimagining of current mobility practices, including an ambitious expansion of transit service.

“We congratulate CARB for taking a broad view of the multiple benefits of sustainable

transportation technology,” BYD Senior Vice President Patrick Duan said. “As an innovation

leader, we are honored to be involved in this important work and look forward to continuing to improve air quality and health outcomes across California – and the world.” BYD’s Lancaster plant is living proof, as well, of the economic benefit of zero-emission transportation development – something CARB alluded to in projecting 4 million new jobs as a result of full implementation of its Scoping Plan.

Since opening the plant in 2014, BYD has become the largest battery electric bus manufacturer in North America, with nearly 1,000 employees. In all, BYD has invested more than $250 million in North America, and now has more than 50 municipal transit agency, university, airport, federal and other commercial and private-sector bus customers.

“BYD is proud to help lead the way in forging these kinds of partnerships with public transit

agencies. Every zero-emission bus produced at our Lancaster, Ca., Coach & Bus Manufacturing facility eliminates approximately 1,690 tons of carbon dioxide over its 12-year lifespan,” Duan said.

About BYD:

The Official Sponsor of Mother Nature™, BYD, the world’s leading electric vehicle company, is dedicated to creating a “total solution.” Globally, BYD has committed to corporate social

responsibility, deeply monitoring our supply chain in terms of human rights, environmental

safety, hazardous substance control and intellectual property rights. We only select suppliers who share our commitment to just labor practices, human rights standards and the environment. For more information, please visit https://en.byd.com/