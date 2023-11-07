BYD | RIDE Battery-Electric School Buses Awarded the California DGS Contract

PASADENA, Calif. – BYD | RIDE announced today that its Type A and Type D

school buses have been added to the California Department of General Services (DGS)

statewide electric school bus contract. Customers interested in adding a zeroemission BYD | RIDE to their fleets can purchase directly from the contract without

releasing their own request for proposal (RFP).

The California DGS is an umbrella contract with no guaranteed purchase amount. It

can act as a master contract with a base period of two years with options to extend

three additional one-year periods.

“BYD | RIDE is thrilled that our battery-electric school buses, the Achiever (Type A)

and the Dreamer (Type D), are eligible for the California DGS Contract,” said Patrick

Duan, BYD | RIDE Senior Vice President. “We look forward to providing zero-emission

solutions to school districts throughout California and helping reduce emissions on the

road.”

The Achiever, RIDE’s battery-electric Type A school bus, can seat up to 30 passengers

and has a battery capacity of 141 kWh while the Dreamer, its zero-emission Type D

school bus, can seat up to 84 passengers and has a battery capacity of 230 kWh. A

Type C model will be coming soon. All RIDE buses are equipped with the industry’s

safest battery, which comes with a 12-year warranty and may include ADA compliant

wheelchair positions.

The buses are purpose-built by members of the Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and

Transportation (SMART) Workers Union, Local 105, at the BYD | RIDE Coach and Bus

Facility located in Lancaster, CA.

About BYD | RIDE:

BYD | RIDE is the world’s leading battery-electric bus manufacturer with over 80,000

vehicles on the road globally, and more than 1,000 vehicles on the road or in production

in the United States. BYD | RIDE is creating hundreds of American jobs, making

battery-electric buses that are helping to clean our air while improving efficiency and

battery-electric buses that are helping to clean our air while improving efficiency and

the bottom line for our customers.

and Instagram.