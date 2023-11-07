(STN Podcast E185) Defining Your Why: Industry Vet of 35 Years, Live From the NAPT Conference

Tony and Taylor discuss putting together the November issue cover story on Transportation Director of the Year Teresa Fleming of the School District of Philadelphia, as well as takeaways from the recent National Association of Pupil Transportation (NAPT) Conference & Trade Show.

Live at the NAPT Conference, John Hennessey, director of transportation for Worcester Public Schools in Massachusetts and winner of the NAPT Distinguished Service Award, shares stories and insights from his 35-year career in the industry.

Additionally, Fin Livingstone, general manager of Scraper Systems, shares how the FleetPlow safely and efficiently clears snow from school bus roofs.

