Tuesday, November 7, 2023
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E185) Defining Your Why: Industry Vet of 35 Years, Live From the NAPT Conference

School Transportation Nation podcast – Episode 185

By Claudia Newton
John Hennessey, director of transportation for Worcester Public Schools in Massachusetts, stands with NAPT officials after receiving the Distinguished Service Award.

Tony and Taylor discuss putting together the November issue cover story on Transportation Director of the Year Teresa Fleming of the School District of Philadelphia, as well as takeaways from the recent National Association of Pupil Transportation (NAPT) Conference & Trade Show.

Live at the NAPT Conference, John Hennessey, director of transportation for Worcester Public Schools in Massachusetts and winner of the NAPT Distinguished Service Award, shares stories and insights from his 35-year career in the industry.

Additionally, Fin Livingstone, general manager of Scraper Systems, shares how the FleetPlow safely and efficiently clears snow from school bus roofs.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

 


Message from Highland Electric Fleets.

 

Conversation with Scraper Systems. 

 

 

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

