BYD Unveils Type A School Bus at STN Trade Show Conference in Frisco, TX

FRISCO, Texas — BYD (Build Your Dreams) Thursday unveiled the Type A battery-electric school bus, “the Achiever,” at the Transporting Students with Disabilities and Special Needs (TSD) Conference.

The Type A is equipped with innovative vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology that is helping students have a cleaner, more sustainable future. The V2G technology allows the school bus to serve as a power source that provides clean energy during the hours it’s not being operated.

The BYD zero-emission school bus contains the safest battery technology and has up to 60% lower maintenance and energy costs. The vehicle’s stylish design can be equipped with an optional ADA lift-gate capable of carrying up to 800 pounds.

BYD Vice President of Operations, Patrick Duan, said the company is looking forward to students with a clean mode of transportation to schools across the United States.

“We are proud to showcase the Type A BYD School Bus here at the TSD show,” Duan said. “It’s encouraging to see school districts invest in the future of their students while simultaneously making a positive impact on the environment.”

The school buses will be assembled in BYD’s Coach and Bus Facility located in Lancaster, California by members of the Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation (SMART) union, Local 105.

About BYD

BYD, which stands for Build Your Dreams, is the world’s leading battery-electric bus manufacturer with over 80,000 vehicles on the road globally, and more than 1,000 vehicles on the road or in production in the United States.

BYD is creating hundreds of American jobs, making battery-electric buses that are helping to clean our air while improving efficiency and the bottom line for our customers.