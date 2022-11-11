Friday, November 11, 2022
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E137) Onsite at TSD 2022: Nothing ‘Off the Shelf’ About Specialized Student Transportation

School Transportation Nation podcast – Episode 137

By Claudia Newton

Gregg Prettyman joins Tony and Ryan at the TSD Conference in Frisco, Texas, to discuss alternative student transportation and how the newly announced First Student service FirstAlt can help meet transportation needs for students.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

Conversation with First Student.

 

