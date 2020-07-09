Thursday, July 9, 2020
Home Industry Releases CalAmp Appoints Jeff Gardner as President and CEO
Industry Releases

CalAmp Appoints Jeff Gardner as President and CEO

IRVINE, Calif. — CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP), a global technology solutions pioneer transforming the mobile connected economy, today announced that the company has appointed Jeff Gardner as its president and CEO. Mr. Gardner has served as interim president and CEO since March 25.

Commenting on the appointment, A. J. “Bert” Moyer, chairman of the board, said, “The board and I are confident Jeff is the right person to continue leading CalAmp in this next phase of growth. Over the past three months, Jeff has rapidly assumed the leadership role of CalAmp, implemented a strategic operating plan and delivered on his commitments. He is fully aligned with executing on the company’s goal of accelerating CalAmp’s transition to a SaaS solutions provider, and we look forward to his many accomplishments in the years ahead.”

“The past 90 days have further validated my belief that CalAmp is solidly positioned to leverage its many competitive strengths to drive our future growth,” said Gardner. “We have an exceptionally talented team that is fully focused on transforming our business and developing innovative products and solutions to meet customers’ needs. I am confident that we will emerge from this current environment in a position of strength, and as president and CEO, it is my goal to meet and exceed the expectations of our customers, stockholders, partners and associates across the globe.”

About CalAmp
CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP) is a global technology solutions pioneer transforming the mobile connected economy. We help reinvent businesses and improve lives around the globe with technology solutions that streamline complex mobile IoT deployments and bring intelligence to the edge. Our software and subscription-based services, scalable cloud platform and intelligent devices collect and assess business-critical data from mobile assets and their contents. We call this The New How, facilitating efficient decision making, optimizing mobile asset utilization and improving road safety. Headquartered in Irvine, California, CalAmp has been publicly traded since 1983 and has 20 million products installed and over 1.3 million software and services subscribers worldwide. LoJack, Tracker and Here Comes The Bus are CalAmp brands. For more information, visit calamp.com, or LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or CalAmp Blog.

Previous articleFree Webinar: Addressing COVID-19 Child Passenger Safety Challenges on School Buses
Next articleFlorida Students Ordered Back to In-Person Classes, But Counties Retain Flexibility

RELATED ARTICLES

Industry Releases

Navistar Partners With Samsara To Deliver Integrated Fleet Solution

LISLE, Ill. — Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV), a producer of International brand commercial trucks, proprietary diesel engines, and IC Bus brand school and...
Read more
Industry Releases

Propane Council Introduces Online Resource Database for School Bus Fleets, Service Technicians

WASHINGTON — The Propane Education & Research Council created online learning resources with educational information about propane autogas for school bus fleets that are...
Read more
Industry Releases

USSC Group Announces Rebranding, Changes Name to United Safety

EXTON, Pa., — Joe Mirabile, President and CEO of United Safety announced today that the company-wide rebranding has been completed. "Our vision is to...
Read more
Industry Releases

Tyler Technologies to Join S&P 500 Index

PLANO, Texas - Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced that effective on Monday, June 22, it will be named to the S&P 500 index....
Read more
Industry Releases

Carmel Clay Schools Receives Indiana’s First Blue Bird Electric School Bus

CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel Clay Schools welcomed the first all-electric school bus to Indiana, as a part of its initiative to move to greener,...
Read more
Industry Releases

Tyler Technologies Launches Bus Attendance Solution

PLANO, Texas — Preparation for the 2020-2021 school year involves more transportation challenges than ever before as school districts work to follow social distancing...
Read more

Digital Editions

Digital Editions

July 2020

This month’s issue features articles about the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on school bell times and student health...
Read more

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Digital Editions

Buyer’s Guide 2020

Find the latest vehicle production data, state student ridership and budget reports, industry trends and contact information for state,...
Read more

Multimedia

Poll

Does your operation have routing software to help with the “what-if” scenario planning of reopening schools?
56 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Multimedia

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.