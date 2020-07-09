CalAmp Appoints Jeff Gardner as President and CEO

IRVINE, Calif. — CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP), a global technology solutions pioneer transforming the mobile connected economy, today announced that the company has appointed Jeff Gardner as its president and CEO. Mr. Gardner has served as interim president and CEO since March 25.

Commenting on the appointment, A. J. “Bert” Moyer, chairman of the board, said, “The board and I are confident Jeff is the right person to continue leading CalAmp in this next phase of growth. Over the past three months, Jeff has rapidly assumed the leadership role of CalAmp, implemented a strategic operating plan and delivered on his commitments. He is fully aligned with executing on the company’s goal of accelerating CalAmp’s transition to a SaaS solutions provider, and we look forward to his many accomplishments in the years ahead.”

“The past 90 days have further validated my belief that CalAmp is solidly positioned to leverage its many competitive strengths to drive our future growth,” said Gardner. “We have an exceptionally talented team that is fully focused on transforming our business and developing innovative products and solutions to meet customers’ needs. I am confident that we will emerge from this current environment in a position of strength, and as president and CEO, it is my goal to meet and exceed the expectations of our customers, stockholders, partners and associates across the globe.”

About CalAmp

CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP) is a global technology solutions pioneer transforming the mobile connected economy. We help reinvent businesses and improve lives around the globe with technology solutions that streamline complex mobile IoT deployments and bring intelligence to the edge. Our software and subscription-based services, scalable cloud platform and intelligent devices collect and assess business-critical data from mobile assets and their contents. We call this The New How, facilitating efficient decision making, optimizing mobile asset utilization and improving road safety. Headquartered in Irvine, California, CalAmp has been publicly traded since 1983 and has 20 million products installed and over 1.3 million software and services subscribers worldwide. LoJack, Tracker and Here Comes The Bus are CalAmp brands. For more information, visit calamp.com, or LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or CalAmp Blog.