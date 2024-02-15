Clarience Technologies Acquires Safe Fleet to Expand Safety Technology Portfolio, Broaden Customer Reach Into New Market Segments

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., – Clarience Technologies, a global provider of visibility and safety technology solutions for transportation, announced today that it has acquired Safe Fleet, a leader in safety solutions for fleet vehicles, reinforcing the company’s mission to bring total visibility to transportation by providing technologies that enhance safety, security and productivity for customers across the industry.

“Clarience Technologies and Safe Fleet share a common mission of making transportation safer and smarter through technology,” said Brian Kupchella, Chief Executive Officer of Clarience Technologies. “The acquisition of Safe Fleet provides our company with critical technologies, deep vocational segment expertise and a portfolio of powerful and complementary safety products that support our vision to provide comprehensive solutions to a broader set of transportation customers around the world.”

“Safe Fleet employees, customers and partners will benefit from becoming a part of Clarience Technologies,” said John Knox, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Safe Fleet. “We look forward to joining their team of companies where together we will expand global reach, accelerate innovation, unlock new benefits for customers and strengthen our safety mission.”

On the acquisition, Rob Rutledge, Managing Partner at Genstar Capital, commented: “The addition of Safe Fleet products and technologies underscores the commitment by Clarience Technologies to become the premier provider of safety and connectivity solutions for a diverse range of fleet vehicles. We are proud of the success of Clarience Technologies to date and are excited to support the expansion of the combined business through continued investment in new products, technologies and acquisitions.”

Safe Fleet delivers smart safety solutions that help save lives, prevent injuries and make fleet operators more productive. The Safe Fleet product portfolio includes technology-enabled solutions for fleet video and evidence management, collision prevention, violation detection and trailer temperature control, as well as cargo storage systems and several other safety solutions. Safe Fleet is also a leading fleet video technology provider in North America, with over 1.5 million video systems deployed to date. Its integrated safety platform serves fleets of every type including school transportation, transit, fire and emergency, law enforcement, work truck, commercial transportation, logistics, construction, agriculture, waste and recycling, industrial and military. Safe Fleet customers are supported by its network of service centers and affiliates across North America.

The acquisition of Safe Fleet increases Clarience Technologies’ total workforce to over 4,000 employees at nearly 50 locations worldwide. Safe Fleet joins the Clarience Technologies team of companies, which includes Truck-Lite, ECCO, Code 3, Pressure Systems International, DAVCO, Road Ready, Fleetilla, LED Autolamps, Rigid Industries, and Lumitec.

With Safe Fleet, Clarience Technologies strengthens its position in several industry segments, including school transportation, transit, fire and emergency, law enforcement, waste, industrial and recreational vehicles. The acquisition also paves the way for cross-selling opportunities, increased innovation and an enhanced customer value proposition. With Safe Fleet, Clarience Technologies sees an opportunity to provide customers more complete solutions created when select complementary safety and visibility technologies offered across its companies are connected digitally through a common software platform, forming a digital ecosystem that advances safety and visibility.

Clarience Technologies traces its origins to Truck-Lite, a commercial vehicle lighting brand founded in 1955 in Jamestown, New York. Since becoming Clarience Technologies in 2020, the company has grown organically and through a series of strategic acquisitions, with Safe Fleet now becoming its most recent acquisition.

UBS Investment Bank served as exclusive financial advisor to Clarience Technologies and Genstar Capital, BMO Capital Markets and KKR Capital Markets served as capital markets advisors and Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP served as legal counsel.

About Clarience Technologies: Clarience Technologies is a global leader of visibility and safety technologies for transportation. Born from a collection of premium brands each with a long track record of innovation, its solutions include vehicle lighting, camera and vision systems, telematics and safety solutions that protect our world and our livelihoods by keeping people, assets and businesses safe, secure and productive. Its team of companies includes Truck-Lite, DAVCO, Road Ready, RIGID, Lumitec, ECCO, Code 3, Fleetilla, LED Autolamps, Pressure Systems International and Safe Fleet. For more information, visit www.clariencetechnologies.com.

About Safe Fleet: Safe Fleet is a leader of safety solutions for fleet vehicles. Its smart solutions form an integrated safety platform for fleets of every type – school transportation, transit, fire and emergency, law enforcement, work truck, commercial transportation, logistics, construction, agriculture, waste and recycling, industrial and military. With a broad portfolio of leading brands, 1,900 employees, 16 manufacturing locations and 13 service centers, Safe Fleet continues to innovate and deliver the smart safety solutions that fleets need to survive and thrive in a changing world – and help ensure that drivers, passengers, and everyone around them arrive home safely. Safe Fleet is driving safety forward for today’s and tomorrow’s fleets. For more information, visit www.safefleet.net.