Monday, May 4, 2020
Covering COVID-19: Leading Media Covering K12 Share Stories and Lessons Learned from the Frontlines

By STN

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. — On Thursday, May 7, at 1:00 p.m. EDT, Transfinder presents a special webinar “Covering COVID-19: Leading Media Covering K12 Share Stories and Lessons Learned from the Frontlines.” Hear from journalists on the frontlines on overseeing news operations covering these issues.

We look forward to connecting with you on Thursday, May 7 at 1:00 p.m. EDT. Click here to register.

The coronavirus has impacted nearly every facet of American life. One of the hardest-hit areas is our educational system. With schools closing, teachers overnight became online instructors. School buses became hubs for food distribution and Wi-Fi hotspots.

Stories abound of school personnel rising to the occasion to serve their communities, whether its teachers and coaches parading down students’ streets to cheer them on or putting up signs on seniors’ front lawns to celebrate their graduations in a new way.

Now the focus is turning to reopening schools. What does social distancing look like on a school bus or in a classroom? What does the school day look like? And how will schools that are already struggling to find and keep bus drivers deal with reopening if they are severely shorthanded? What lessons have schools already learned as they prepare for the future? These are the stories covered by our panelists’ publications.

Finally, how should schools engage their local media as well as social media platforms to share their news?

Meet the panelists:

  • Robert Avossa, Senior Vice President at LRP Media Group (District Administration magazine)
  • Micah Castelo, Associate Editor at EdTech
  • Nicole Schlosser, Executive Editor at School Bus Fleet magazine
  • Ryan Gray, Chief Content Officer at School Transportation News

Free Webinar Thursday, May 7 at 1:00 p.m. EDT

Click here to register.

About Transfinder
Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Schenectady, New York, Transfinder is a national leader in intelligent transportation systems, providing transportation management systems and services to municipalities, school districts and adult care facilities. Transfinder, an Inc. magazine “fastest-growing company” for 11 consecutive years, has offices in Austin, Texas, and Shanghai, China. The software company, named a Best Place to Work and Top Workplace, develops and supports routing and scheduling solutions for optimal transportation logistics. For more information, visit www.transfinder.com.

Special Report

Multimedia

