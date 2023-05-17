Cummins and Heliox to Partner on Electric Vehicle Charging Solutions for Fleet Customers

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Today, global power technology leader, Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI), and Heliox, a supplier of fast-charging solutions, announced the signing of a written agreement to provide both the sale and service of EV chargers in North America.

The collaboration marks a significant step forward in providing electric vehicle charging solutions for diverse markets and customers.The agreement will bring both a mobile 50 kW DC charger, Mobile 50, and a stationary 180 kW DC charging system, Flex 180, to market. The Mobile 50 is an innovative, reliable solution that easily plugs into 480V AC wall sockets and can be used anywhere there is a compatible power source. Its portable design does not require fixed installation, which will save fleets thousands on infrastructure costs as they transition to battery electric vehicles. The Flex 180 solution provides up to three (3) dispensers capable of static, sequential, and dynamic charging for optimal flexibility in charging for fleet customers.

Dispensing options can come in both plug and pantograph options for transit bus customers. “We have a storied history of building innovative partnerships that combine strengths to create incremental value for our customers. Our relationship with EV charging partners builds on this legacy, and we are excited to work together to better serve customers who rely on battery electric technology. It’s yet another step in our journey to Destination Zero,” said Zach Gillen, General Manager of Cummins Sales and Service North America. “Our collaboration with Heliox will deliver a reliable solution to support fleet customers in reaching their sustainability and emissions goals.”

“We look forward to working with Cummins to accelerate their efforts to provide electric vehicle charging solutions for fleets,” said Michael Colijn, CEO of Heliox. “Charging infrastructure is a critical component in adopting electrified technology, and we’re proud to play a role in helping Cummins customers on their journey to zero emissions vehicles.”

The collaboration between Cummins and Heliox reinforces the companies’ shared commitment to supporting customers in their transition to Destination Zero and aligns with Cummins Planet 2050 Strategy. Recently, the company launched Accelera by Cummins, rebranding its New Power segment, to bring zero emissions solutions to markets even faster.

Both EV charger products are available through Cummins’ North America distribution network. Cummins Sales and Service, North America has the experience to deliver fast, high-quality repairs and planned maintenance for EV chargers as it does for power generation products and EV powertrains today throughout its 180+ service locations in North America.

To learn more about Cummins electric vehicle power solutions, please visit

www.cummins.com.

About Heliox:

Heliox provides world class EV charging and smart energy management solutions that are tailored and scalable within a fast-changing e-mobility landscape, working towards a sustainable world where a seamless charging experience is the standard for every electric vehicle. Founded in 2009, Heliox is a market leader in fast charging systems for public transport, e-trucks, marine, mining and port equipment.

In 2017, the company installed one of Europe’s first and largest rapid charging networks for the e-bus fleet in Eindhoven, The Netherlands. In 2021, Heliox opened a US office in Atlanta GA, followed shortly thereafter by expanding into an 18K sq. ft. Heliox Technology Center in 2022. Through these offices Heliox USA performs all functions including Management, Financial and Commercial services, Sales and Business Development, Project Management, Technical Service and O&M, Product Development and Technical training.

About Cummins Inc.

Cummins Inc., a global power technology leader, is a corporation of complementary business segments that design, manufacture, distribute and service a broad portfolio of power solutions. The company’s products range from internal combustion, electric and hybrid integrated power solutions to components including filtration, aftertreatment, turbochargers, fuel systems, controls systems, air handling systems, automated transmissions, electric power generation systems, microgrid controls, batteries, electrolyzers and fuel cell products. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana (U.S.), since its founding in 1919, Cummins employs approximately 73,600 people committed to powering a more prosperous world through three global corporate responsibility priorities critical to healthy communities: education, environment and equality of opportunity. Cummins serves its customers online, through a network of company-owned and independent distributor locations, and through thousands of dealer locations worldwide and earned about $2.2 billion on sales of $28.1 billion in 2022.