Cummins Collaborates to Deliver the First Operational Vehicle-to-Grid School Buses in North America

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI), a global power leader and premier provider of electrified powertrains, unveils the first operational DC fast-charge, vehicle-to-grid (V2G) enabled school buses in Peoria, Illinois. These two V2G-enabled Cummins-powered electric school buses are being delivered to Pekin Public School District and the Hollis Consolidated School District. This milestone is the first where the V2G technology has moved beyond pilot phase and into full commercial production and operation for the school bus market.

“Cummins is excited to leap into the next era of connectivity and distributed energy resource management,” said Amy Davis, vice president and president of new power at Cummins. “In a creative endeavor, our teams have helped innovate a proprietary method to initiate bi-directional energy transfer at a time when a standard has yet to be set. Ultimately, we’re helping school districts leverage their investment by making our technology smarter and more efficient.”

V2G technology enables energy stored in the battery to be exported from the electric vehicle. With this technology, electric school buses can act as a power source, providing power back to the grid or anything else that may require it, also known as vehicle-to-everything (V2X). This technology can be used to reduce building energy consumption costs at peak times or provide back-up power during emergencies.

“With more than 275 Cummins-powered Blue Bird electric school buses already in service, communities across the U.S. are quickly learning how easy and affordable it is to adopt this cleaner, safer solution for students,” said Trevor Rudderham, senior vice president, electrification for Blue Bird. “Cummins vehicle-to-grid technology provides even greater value to these districts and our communities.”

Since July 2020, all Cummins-powered Blue Bird electric school buses have been V2G capable, which indicates the hardware for the technology has been installed on the bus. Cummins has since worked with green technology company Nuvve to develop and deploy the necessary software to be paired with compatible chargers. Starting mid-2021, all Blue Bird electric school buses delivered will be fully equipped with V2G hardware and software. Cummins-powered Blue Bird electric school buses already delivered with the V2G hardware will be receiving the V2G enabling software by the end of 2021.

“Our system allows electric school buses to perform to their fullest potential by providing grid services when plugged in,” said Gregory Poilasne, chairman and CEO of Nuvve. “This reduces load on the grid and will make emergency back-up power from buses a reality in the near future.”

