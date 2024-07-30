Cummins Reinforces Commitment to Growth Strategy and Leadership in Clean Energy Transition by Unveiling New Brand Platform

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Today, Cummins Inc. [NYSE: CMI] unveiled a refreshed brand platform. Sharp design elements, a custom font and a bold tagline Power Onward demonstrate the company’s commitment to being an industry leader in the next era of smarter, cleaner power.

The platform embodies the company’s Destination Zero strategy to go further, faster to reduce the greenhouse gas and air quality impacts of its products. The customer-driven, multi-solution approach will advance engine-based solutions in the core business now while innovating for the future by developing new zero-emission solutions in Accelera by Cummins for diverse applications. The integrated suite of innovative technologies and capabilities, strong customer partnerships and financial strength positions the company to invest in the future and skilled global workforce.

“For more than a century, Cummins has continued to push boundaries to innovate and deliver power solutions the world depends on,” said Jennifer Rumsey, Cummins Chair and CEO. “Our new brand platform honors this legacy, while emphasizing our leadership and commitment to our customers and the environment by evolving our portfolio to power a sustainable future.”

The company is making significant advancements and investments across their comprehensive portfolio of power solutions and the new branding reflects that. The portfolio includes forms of power that span the energy transition: diesel, natural gas, hybrid, electric power and biofuels. This range of options meets customers’ varied and changing needs and empowers them to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, now and in the future.

Power Onward backs the sentiment that every alliance, every breakthrough is another stop on a never-ending journey to be better today than yesterday.

The refreshed brand retains the historic Cummins logo, which represents more than 100 years of pushing the limits of what’s possible. This graphic pillar of innovation grounds the energy and mobility sectors currently in an unprecedented time of transition. The custom font, Cummins Innova, underscores the company’s distinction in the market and additional bold colors and powerful imagery bridge the company’s legacy and future.

“Power Onward complements the brand recognition of the Cummins logo as a symbol of innovation and dependability,” said Carole Casto, Vice President Marketing and Communications. “Our brand identity has evolved throughout our history but our commitment to powering our customers’ success and supporting communities around the world remains the same.”

Cummins Inc., a global power solutions leader, is comprised of five business segments Components, Engine, Distribution, Power Systems and Accelera by Cummins supported by our global manufacturing and extensive service and support network, skilled workforce and vast technological expertise. Cummins is committed to its Destination Zero strategy, which is grounded in the company’s commitment to sustainability and helping its customers successfully navigate the energy transition with its broad portfolio of products. The products range from advanced diesel, natural gas, electric and hybrid powertrains and powertrain-related components including filtration, aftertreatment, turbochargers, fuel systems, valvetrain technologies, controls systems, air handling systems, automated transmissions, axles, drivelines, brakes, suspension systems, electric power generation systems, batteries, electrified power systems, hydrogen production technologies and fuel cell products. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana (U.S.), since its founding in 1919, Cummins employs approximately 75,500 people committed to powering a more prosperous world through three global corporate responsibility priorities critical to healthy communities: education, environment and equality of opportunity. Cummins serves its customers online, through a network of company-owned and independent distributor locations, and through thousands of dealer locations worldwide and earned about $735 million on sales of $34.1 billion in 2023. See how Cummins is powering a world that’s always on by accessing news releases and more information at https://www.cummins.com/.