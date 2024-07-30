Student Transportation of America’s Leadership Team and EV Program, Receive Top NSTA Awards

WALL, N.J. – Student Transportation of America (STA), an industry leader in school transportation, safety and fleet services, is pleased to share that three of its esteemed leadership team members received recognition during the National School Transportation Association (NSTA) Annual Meeting & Convention held last night in Nashville, Tenn. Highlighting each individual’s commitment to industry excellence, community stewardship and service, the team took home the program’s top awards including the 2024 Hall of Fame, Golden Merit and Committee Member of the Year.

STA was also recognized by the Association for pursuing ambitious environmental goals and eco-friendly initiatives, earning the Go Yellow, Go Green award for its electric vehicle (EV) program.

The following STA employees were named award recipients during the July 23rd ceremony:

· Patrick Vaughan, Chief Executive Officer emeritus, was named as the winner of the most coveted recognition, receiving induction into the NSTA Hall of Fame for his contributions to the industry throughout his 45-year career.

· Gregg Stinson, Executive Vice President, Eastern US Business Group, was named an NSTA 2024 Golden Merit award winner.

· Keith Galloway, Senior Vice President, Business Development/M&A, was named the NSTA 2024 Committee Member of the Year award winner.

“It’s only fitting for Patrick to receive induction into the NSTA Hall of Fame. With his remarkable knowledge, extensive experience, and commitment to bettering the industry, he’s played such an integral role in shaping student transportation as we know it. What a great way to wrap up a successful career,” said Gene Kowalczewski, Chief Executive Officer of STA. “We are also beyond thrilled to see Gregg and Keith recognized in their award categories as well. They both work incredibly hard to make a tangible impact each day on the job and are leaders in their craft.”

Patrick Vaughan, who recently announced his retirement after a long and successful career with STA, joined the company in 2011 and became the President of STA’s School Transportation Group in 2017. In 2019, he was named the company’s CEO and was instrumental in leading disciplined growth and a strategic focus on improved safety. Vaughan was visible in the field, visiting locations across North America, and often worked closely with regional and local teams, implementing new initiatives in safety, driver staffing, and technology. His dedication has been previously recognized with NSTA’s Golden Merit Award.

Gregg Stinson has devoted his 40-year career to serving the student transportation industry in both maintenance and operational roles. He has consistently prioritized safety, reliability, and exceptional service. Stinson spearheaded STA’s significant market share expansion through strategic growth initiatives and acquisitions. He has also helped ensure the seamless integration of new personnel into STA’s family of operating companies, fostering a cohesive and supportive environment.

Keith Galloway is a seasoned professional in the school bus transportation industry. Since 1983, he has spent his time in various roles, including Branch Manager, District Director of Operations, Area General Manager, and Director of Business Development. He joined STA in 2018 to lead the company’s merger and acquisitions and business development efforts. Galloway serves on the NSTA Business Development Committee and is a member of the Data Acquisition Subcommittee of BDC. He also is a member of the NSTA Membership Committee and provides the organization with keen insight—while serving in both roles.

For the company category, STA was honored with the Go Yellow, Go Green award for its overall commitment to decreasing its carbon footprint and helping to move the company and industry toward a greener future. To date, STA has replaced more than 3,500 diesel engine school buses with alternative fuel vehicles. Through grants, strategic partnerships, and investment, STA is now expanding its EV bus program to select districts across the nation, most recently, adding EV buses to its Northeastern fleets in New Hampshire and Connecticut.

“We are so grateful to NSTA for recognizing STA this year, especially with the ‘Go Yellow, Go Green’ award. It’s an honor and great tribute to our team’s efforts in the EV space over the last year,” said Rachel Lane, VP of Electrification and Sustainability, STA. “STA embraces innovation, and we understand the power EVs can have if deployed properly. We’re working closely with school districts across the country to explore EV technology and find the right solutions. We hope to continue our strategic efforts and maintain this positive momentum.”

To learn more about STA and its EV program or to join the STA family, please visit www.ridesta.com.

About Student Transportation of America: Student Transportation of America (STA), an industry leader in school transportation and fleet services, was founded in 1997 on the bedrock of family, community, and a safety-first mindset. Operating more than 22,000 vehicles, STA provides customers with the highest level of safe and reliable student transportation, management, logistics, and technology solutions throughout the U.S. and Canada. The company is focused on fostering a safety-driven culture that empowers its employees to feel proud of their work, delivering safe, reliable, and on-time service. Additionally, STA’s commitment to positively impacting the health of our passengers and the planet is evident through its conscious decision to undertake each initiative to decrease its carbon footprint to help move the company and industry toward a greener future. For more information, please visit www.rideSTA.com.