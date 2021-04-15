Daimler Trucks North America Announces Senior Operations Leadership Changes

PORTLAND, Ore. — Daimler Trucks North America’s (DTNA) today announced the appointment of current Thomas Built Buses President and CEO, Caley Edgerly to the role of general manager, operations planning and quality at DTNA, effective immediately.

“We are thrilled to have Caley Edgerly step into a role for which he is so uniquely suited and which carries such great significance for our customers,” said John O’Leary, president and CEO, DTNA. “Through his dedicated leadership, relentless customer focus and unwavering attention to detail, Caley has continually demonstrated a strong commitment to both our valued Thomas Built Bus customers and the larger Daimler Trucks organization. We look forward to his continued support as we embark on an era of growth for the whole of the DTNA organization.”

Edgerly joined Daimler in 1994, starting as a quality engineer at Detroit Diesel Corp. (DDC). He later became the director of product development and growth for Detroit Diesel Reman where he was responsible for engineering and development at six plant locations. Since that time, he has held increasing roles of responsibility at DTNA, including vice president and general manager of DDC, vice president of operations at TBB, and, for the past six years, president and CEO of TBB. Edgerly holds a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering from Michigan State University.

Edgerly replaces Sungsoo Lee who is retiring after 34 years with Daimler and its affiliated entities. Lee started his career with Daimler as operations manager at then DaimlerChrysler in Detroit, before accepting an international assignment in South Africa, where he resided for nearly three years. On his return to the United States, he held increasing roles of responsibility at Daimler, including plant manager and executive vice president before the appointment to his current role as general manager, production planning and quality management at DTNA.

Concluded O’Leary, “We extend our many thanks to Sungsoo for his indispensable leadership and enduring commitment to the success of our organization for the past three and a half decades. We wish him the best as he steps into his well-deserved retirement.”

About Daimler Trucks North America

Daimler Trucks North America LLC, headquartered in Portland, Oregon, is the leading heavy-duty truck manufacturer in North America. Daimler Trucks North America produces and markets commercial vehicles under the Freightliner, Western Star and Thomas Built Buses nameplates. Daimler Trucks North America is a Daimler company, the world’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturer.