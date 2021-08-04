DATTCO, Inc. Names New Vice President of School Bus

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — DATTCO, Inc., one of New England’s largest privately-owned transportation providers, announces the appointment of Bryony Chamberlain as Vice President of the company’s School Bus Division.

“I am delighted to announce the appointment of Bryony Chamberlain as Vice President of School Bus,” said DATTCO’s President, Don DeVivo. “I know that Bryony will build on the progress achieved in our school bus division thus far and will be able to grow the division further while remaining focused on our industry-leading safety performance.”

Bryony Chamberlain previously served as the Vice President of Operations, Transit East, for National Express Transit. This international transportation company delivers hundreds of millions of journeys worldwide each year to people through its bus, rail, and coach divisions. She brings over 20 years of operations and management experience in the transportation industry, coupled with a keen focus on safety and business development.

“I’ve worked alongside the DATTCO team for many years and always admired the quality of service and strength of the team,” explained Bryony. “I am excited for the opportunity to join the DATTCO family, to help develop the successful school bus business over the coming years and build on the strength that has already been developed in the division over the history of the company.”

Bryony earned her degree in Mathematics, First Honors, from the University of Durham, University College in England. In addition, she holds a Diploma in Passenger Transportation from The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport and holds an International Certificate of Professional Competence Holder for Passenger Transport.

DATTCO began providing school bus transportation in 1949 and now services twenty-five school districts and three Regional Education Service Centers in Connecticut, and two districts in Rhode Island, transporting over 110,000 students per day. In July 2021, DATTCO began providing transportation for portions of the Rhode Island Education Department (RIDE). The company has an excellent safety record built on a quality driver-training program and school-based safety training for students. In 2019 DATTCO was recognized nationally by the American Bus Association’s School Bus Council as the Private Contractor of the Year.

About DATTCO:

Established in 1924, DATTCO, Inc. is a third-generation family-owned business headquartered in New Britain, Connecticut. From its early roots as an operator of three school buses, DATTCO now services more than two dozen school districts throughout Connecticut. Today, DATTCO is New England’s top bus dealer and leader in vehicle service, including fleet, collision, and trailer repair services. Its motorcoach division specializes in providing personal and group travel services, operates a commuter line in the Boston area, and routes for the discounted intercity bus service Megabus. Additionally, Thermo King Northeast, a genuine Thermo King products and parts dealer, is a subsidiary of DATTCO. For more information, visit DATTCO.com.