Tuesday, August 3, 2021
(STN Podcast E75) All Hands on Deck: Leverage Technology & Partnerships to Prep for New School Year

School Transportation Nation podcast – Episode 75

By Claudia Newton

Kimberly Raney, executive director of procurement, warehouse & transportation business operations for Oakland USD in California, discusses everything from new electric buses to technology’s assistance with COVID-19 health cautions as she shares how the district works with its vendor partners to prepare for a return to school.

Also, Transfinder President & CEO Antonio Civitella shares how procedures and technology can help with the driver shortage.

Read more at stnonline.com/tag/back-to-school.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

