(STN Podcast E75) All Hands on Deck: Leverage Technology & Partnerships to Prep for New School Year

Kimberly Raney, executive director of procurement, warehouse & transportation business operations for Oakland USD in California, discusses everything from new electric buses to technology’s assistance with COVID-19 health cautions as she shares how the district works with its vendor partners to prepare for a return to school.

Also, Transfinder President & CEO Antonio Civitella shares how procedures and technology can help with the driver shortage.

