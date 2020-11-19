Double Coin Opens its Largest Warehouse and Distribution Center in Houston, Texas

MONROVIA, Calif. — Double Coin and CMA, a leading tire manufacturer and marketer is pleased to announce it has expanded its warehouse network with the addition of their new warehouse and distribution center in Houston, Texas.

The new state-of-the-art facility, Double Coin’s largest warehouse in North America, began operations today. It includes office space, 29 dock doors and two drive-up ramps. The warehouse will serve the growing demand for Double Coin’s comprehensive range of Truck & Bus Radial (TBR) and Off-The-Road (OTR)/Individual (IND) tires.

“We are thrilled to open the Houston warehouse in such a key location,” said Tim Phillips, VP of Marketing & Operations for CMA. “Double Coin constantly strives to provide our customers with exceptional service, and through this new warehouse, we will have enhanced logistics capabilities that will greatly benefit our company and our valued customers. The warehouse is also just minutes away from the Houston docks, which will make shipping easier and quicker.”

Double Coin’s Houston warehouse is located at 4300 Malone Drive, Pasadena, Texas. It will be one of seven warehouses operated by the company within North & Central America, Canada and Mexico. In addition to the four located in the U.S., other warehouse centers are located in Airdrie AB, Canada, Querètaro, Mexico, and San Josè, Costa Rica.

For more information about Double Coin tires, visit www.doublecointires.com.

ABOUT DOUBLE COIN

Double Coin Tires are supplied by CMA, LLC, which is based in Monrovia, California and is a subsidiary of Shanghai Huayi Group Corporation Ltd. Double Coin products include truck and bus radial and radial off-the-road tires that enjoy OEM fitments at major North American transportation and construction equipment manufacturers. In addition, Double Coin Tires are tested at some of the most progressive transportation fleets in North America. Many of the Double Coin Tires sold in the US are SmartWay Verified to support the sustainability goals of the tire and transportation industry. See our products at www.doublecointires.com.

ABOUT CMA

CMA, LLC manufactures and markets flag, associate and private brand products from Double Coin Holdings, Ltd., and from several other manufacturers. Flag and associate brands distributed by CMA include: Double Coin, Warrior, Dynatrail, Dynacargo, Dynastar, Duraturn, Tianli and Bluestar. In addition, CMA supports several large tire marketing organizations with private and exclusive brand consumer and commercial tires. CMA, LLC serves the US, Canadian, Mexican and Central American markets.