Durham School Services and Reading School District in Pennsylvania to Start New Five-Year Partnership in August 2021

LISLE, Ill and READING, Pa – Durham School Services, a leader in student transportation, has formed a new partnership with Reading School District in Reading, PA. Durham will begin serving the students of Reading School District at the end of August of this year.

A total of 28 routes will be operated by Durham School Services and all vehicles will include a suite of the industry’s best safety technology and equipment, including Lytx DriveCam, Zonar GPS, passenger cameras, and two-way radios.

“We are extremely pleased to have chosen Durham School Services to provide transportation services to our Central Middle School and Reading High School regular education students,” Dr. Yamil Sanchez, Assistant Superintendent. “They have built a solid, respectable reputation for themselves in the school transportation realm, and this is all due to them championing and committing to providing safe and reliable service to their customers. We have total faith that Durham School Services will provide our students with the utmost care, safety, and service during their trips to and from school each day.”

“This new partnership we’ve forged with Reading School District really speaks to how trusted and reputable we are in Pennsylvania. We are no stranger to the school transportation industry, or Pennsylvania for that matter, and we are thankful that Reading School District recognizes that and trusts us,” said Liz Sanchez, COO, Student Transportation, National Express – Durham School Services. “We are eager to put our best foot forward and showcase our gold standards of safety and service to the overall Reading community this coming August. They won’t be disappointed.”

If you are interested in making a positive impact in your community, consider joining the Durham School Services’ team in the Reading, PA area. A driver recruitment open house will be held July 12 – 16, 2021, Monday – Thursday from 10am – 5pm and Friday from 10am – 2pm at 2 E. Point Drive, Birdsboro, PA 19508. Benefits include fair wages, sign-on bonus, guaranteed hours, employee paid health and dental insurance, and more. Interested individuals can also learn more and apply online at www.durhamschoolservices.com/careers and search for Job ID #212628.

As a selected partner of choice by more than 340+ school districts, Durham is an industry leader in safety technology and quality service. Additionally, every driver undergoes an extensive training program and must attend routine safety meetings and refresher training classes throughout the year.

About Durham School Services

As an industry-leading student transportation provider, Durham School Services is dedicated to the safety of our students and People, transporting more than one million students daily and employing approximately 20,000 drivers across North America (Pre-COVID Figures). For more than 100 years, we have been committed to Excellence and upholding our mission of getting students to school safely, on time, and ready to learn. Through this mission and a grassroots approach to our operations, Durham School Services has earned recognition as a trusted transportation provider among our Customers and the Communities we serve. For more information visit https://www.durhamschoolservices.com/