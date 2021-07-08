Thursday, July 8, 2021
Industry Releases

Trans Air Announces Opening of a New Installation Facility in Macon, GA

DALLASTOWN, Pa. — Trans Air announced the opening of their newest installation facility in Macon, Georgia to service the Southeastern United States. This facility is fully equipped to handle all your bus services and maintenance needs. This newest facility joins our 3 other locations in Tulsa, Oklahoma; Goshen, Indiana; and Dallastown, Pennsylvania.

About Trans/Air

Trans/Air manufactures a full line of climate control systems. Units, parts, service, warranty, and new or aftermarket installations are available through factory-owned operations or a network of distributors throughout North America. To obtain a quote or for additional information on any of Trans/Air’s products and services, please visit our website at www.transairmfg.com

