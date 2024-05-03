Friday, May 3, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
HomeWire ReportsMissouri School District Offers Parents Money to Drive Students to School
Wire Reports

Missouri School District Offers Parents Money to Drive Students to School

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo

A St. Louis school district is experiencing an ongoing bus driver shortage and is trying to get more parents to drive their kids to schools by offering financial incentives, reported People.

According to the news report, the money will be given to eligible families with children who are not tardy or absent more than once a week.

The St. Louis Public Schools district reportedly sent a letter to parents on April 29, explaining the new incentive plan to pay parents to driver their children to school due to the bus driver shortage.

Families will receive a gas card until May 13, after which time all families in the district who are willing to transport their children are eligible to receive $75 during the last two weeks of school.

Related: What would solve the school bus driver shortage?
Related: Families Look for Transportation as School Districts Face Bus Driver Shortage
Related: Impact of School Bus Driver Shortage Continues for Maryland District
Related: North Carolina School District Faces Severe School Bus Driver Shortage

Previous article
Durham School Services and School District of New Berlin Extend 20+ Year Partnership
Next article
(Free White Paper) How to Choose Your Ideal Bus Fleet Management Partner

RELATED ARTICLES

Digital Editions

May 2024

This month's issue features articles on how technology can further student safety and optimize transportation operations. Learn more about...

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2024

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Advertisement

Poll

Is your district on a 4-day school week?
27 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2023 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.