Missouri School District Offers Parents Money to Drive Students to School

A St. Louis school district is experiencing an ongoing bus driver shortage and is trying to get more parents to drive their kids to schools by offering financial incentives, reported People.

According to the news report, the money will be given to eligible families with children who are not tardy or absent more than once a week.

The St. Louis Public Schools district reportedly sent a letter to parents on April 29, explaining the new incentive plan to pay parents to driver their children to school due to the bus driver shortage.

Families will receive a gas card until May 13, after which time all families in the district who are willing to transport their children are eligible to receive $75 during the last two weeks of school.

Related: What would solve the school bus driver shortage?

Related: Families Look for Transportation as School Districts Face Bus Driver Shortage

Related: Impact of School Bus Driver Shortage Continues for Maryland District

Related: North Carolina School District Faces Severe School Bus Driver Shortage