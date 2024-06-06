Durham School Services Awards Scholarships to Arizona High School Students for Academic and Athletic Excellence

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. – To award students who have exhibited academic and/or athletic excellence, Durham School Services has donated $10,000 in scholarship funds to its partner, Casa Grande Union High School District (CGUHSD). Both Vista Grande High School (VGHS) and Casa Grande Union High School (CGUHS), which are part of the Casa Grande Union High School District, received $5,000 each to award their students.

The scholarship recipients are as follows:

Vista Grande High School

Aoife Brown

Chelzie Downs

Malinah Whatley

Matthew Velazquez

Sebastion Hidrogo Delcid

“Vista Grande is honored to have Durham recognize three phenomenal student-athletes for demonstrating remarkable academic and athletic achievements and a commitment to their communities of Casa Grande,” said Louis Ramirez, Athletic Director, Vista Grande High School. “Malinah Whatley, Sebastian Hidrogo, and Chelzie Downs have all been wonderful ambassadors of our school and are extremely deserving of this opportunity.”

Casa Grande Union High School

Drake Maestas

“Casa Grande Union High School is honored to present the Durham Scholarship to Drake Maestas,” said Jennifer Kortsen, Public Relations Officer, Casa Grande Union High School District. “Drake is one of the kindest students who has attended CGUHS. He is active in the community serving on the City of Casa Grande Youth Commission. This year, Drake completed his four-year career serving as the 2023-2024 Arizona DECA State Vice President of Leadership and won the state championship for his entrepreneurship business growth plan, while also finishing in the top 18 internationally. He is an exceptional student, and we are thrilled he wants to return home to open a business in our community after completing his college education.”

Durham School Services has been part of the Casa Grande community for over eight years. This year marks the third year Durham has supported its students with scholarships as part of its Partners Beyond the Bus program, an on-going effort to serve students’ growing, diverse needs and increase the positive impact we make on their lives beyond school and their communities. As a leader in student transportation who highly values making positive impacts on the lives of its students and community, Durham is proud to contribute to its students’ future endeavors.

“We are extremely pleased to award scholarships to these outstanding VGHS and CGUHS students to enrich their future educational endeavors and as an acknowledgment of their current achievements,” said General Manager Dianna Ritchie, Durham School Services. “We feel an immense sense of pride to be able to contribute firsthand to their academic and athletic careers and have no doubt of the success they’ll achieve in whatever they aspire to pursue. Congrats again to these students. We are very proud of them.”

