Durham School Services Chosen as Smithville School District’s New Transportation Partner-of-Choice in Missouri

SMITHVILLE, Mo. – Durham School Services (DSS), a student transportation leader, will embark on a new partnership with Smithville School District this fall for the next five years. This marks the first time the Smithville School District has worked with a new transportation provider since 2016.

Durham School Services will serve the students of Smithville School District with a fleet of 24 buses covering 18 routes. Buses will be equipped with safety technology and tools such as Drive Cam, Zonar, Stop Arms, and Seon WiFi for the camera surveillance system, which will allow videos to be uploaded directly to the district. Furthermore, the DSS team will work out of a brand-new facility.

“This partnership with Smithville School District is an important opportunity for us to further demonstrate our Company’s commitment to getting kids to school safely, on time, and ready to learn, while also strengthening our presence in Missouri,” said Mike Boettcher, director of business development, Durham School Services. “We treat every partnership with the utmost sense of consideration and responsibility because it is a chance for us to make a positive difference in the lives of students and the community. Overall, building and hiring preparations for this new partnership are coming together well, and we are excited to see the strong relationships and trust the local team will build with the community.”

“Smithville School District is excited to partner with Durham School Services for transportation services starting with the 2024-2025 school year,” said Robert Hedgecorth, Executive Director of Support Services, Smithville School District. “This partnership aims to ensure safe and reliable transportation for our students, while optimizing routes for efficiency. Smithville School District will also be opening the new Transportation Facility that the Durham School Services team will be utilizing for bus maintenance and bus driver training. We look forward to this strategic partnership for many years to come.”

