Thursday, February 22, 2024
NewsSafety

Second New York Student Killed by School Bus Within Past Month

By Taylor Ekbatani

A 5-year-old girl in Rockland County was hit and killed by a school bus, just weeks after an 8-year-old boy was struck and killed.

The 5-year-old girl, who has not been identified at this writing, was reportedly struck and killed by the school bus moments after being dropped off near her home in New York City’s northern suburb of Spring Valley.

The incident happened at approximately 11:15 a.m. on Feb. 16, according to the Spring Valley police. Media reports indicate that the bus driver had picked up a group of children from a nearby yeshiva, a Jewish school, and unloaded the 5-year-old off the bus near her home.

Local reports state that the bus driver didn’t see the girl and was left “distraught” after beginning to drive away and hitting the girl.

Investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The 8-year-old New York boy who was struck and killed by a school bus on Jan. 29 was walking home from his yeshiva located in the village of New Square, also in Rockland County, at approximately 6 p.m.. Reports indicate he stepped in front of the bus and was struck. The boy died at the scene from his injuries.

That bus had students onboard at the time. It was unknown if the bus that struck the girl in Spring Valley had other students on board.

