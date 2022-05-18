Durham School Services Continues to Expand its Footprint in Alaska with New 10-Year Partnership with Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District

LISLE, Ill., WASILLA, Ark. – Durham School Services (DSS), a leader in school transportation, will begin a much anticipated and exciting 10-year partnership with the Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District (MSBSD) in Wasilla, AK starting this July. This will be DSS’ second venture in Alaska as it currently serves the students of the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District. The new partnership with the Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District will allow DSS to expand its role as a positive change agent in Alaska, contributing to the betterment of the Wasilla community through its Partners Beyond the Bus community outreach program.

For the next ten years, DSS will work collaboratively with the Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District to run an estimated 148 routes to transport its students to school safely, on time, and ready to learn. Buses will be equipped with best-in-class safety monitoring systems and technology such as Zonar, Lytx DriveCam, Gatekeeper CCTV cameras, and two-way radios.

“We are embarking on an exciting new journey with Durham School Services,” said Dr. Randy Trani, MSBSD Superintendent. “We chose DSS to serve our community after careful consideration based on safety, reliability, and quality of service. We are looking forward to this new partnership.”

“Each community has its own unique needs when it comes to student transportation. This is especially true for Wasilla because of their unique climate and terrain,” said Jim Ring, Senior Vice President of DSS’ West Operations. “We did our research and really took time to learn firsthand about the school district and community’s needs. We will hit the ground running this summer and provide the Mat-Su community with the safe and reliable service for which we have been known for the past century.”

If you are interested in making a positive impact in your community, consider joining the Durham School Services team in the Mat-Su Valley area. Durham School Services offers competitive wages, paid training, sign-on bonuses, health, dental, and life insurance, 401k with match, paid holidays and sick time, the option to bring your child on the bus with you as you work, and more. Learn more and apply online.

About Durham School Services: As an industry-leading student transportation provider, Durham School Services is dedicated to the safety of our students and People, transporting more than *one million students daily and employing approximately 20,000 drivers across North America (*Pre-COVID Figures). For more than 100 years, we have been committed to Excellence and upholding our mission of getting students to school safely, on time, and ready to learn. Through this mission and a grassroots approach to our operations, Durham School Services has earned recognition as a trusted transportation provider among our Customers and the Communities we serve.