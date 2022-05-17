Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Advertisement
HomeWire ReportsConnecticut School Bus Involved in a Serious Crash
Wire Reports

Connecticut School Bus Involved in a Serious Crash

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo
Stock image.

Blue Hills Avenue in Connecticut was closed due to a serious crash involving a school bus, reported WSFB News.

According to the police, a vehicle crashed into the rear of an occupied school bus around 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

There were 12 children on board at the time of the crash, however, no injuries were reported.

Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle reportedly suffered serious injuries.

According to Bloomfield Public Schools, the bus driver had stopped to pick up a student and the bus lights were flashing and the stop arm extended as required. The vehicle reportedly rear-ended the bus and under-rode it.

Related: Florida School Bus Caught on Fire, No Injuries
Related: Texas 6-Year-Old Hit, Killed by Own School Bus
Related: Maine Student Caught in School Bus Door Dragged Hundreds of Feet
Related: Tennessee Mother Steps in Front of Vehicles Passing School Buses

Previous articleACT Expo Panelists: It Takes a Village to Electrify
Next articleA Healthy Approach to Attracting and Retaining Talent

RELATED ARTICLES

Advertisement

Digital Editions

May 2022

This month’s cover story features an in-depth look at smart camera technology that can capture footage on-board school buses...

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2022

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Advertisement

Poll

Does your district/company have school buses equipped with Wi-Fi hotspots?
60 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.