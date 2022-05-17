Connecticut School Bus Involved in a Serious Crash

Blue Hills Avenue in Connecticut was closed due to a serious crash involving a school bus, reported WSFB News.

According to the police, a vehicle crashed into the rear of an occupied school bus around 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

There were 12 children on board at the time of the crash, however, no injuries were reported.

Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle reportedly suffered serious injuries.

According to Bloomfield Public Schools, the bus driver had stopped to pick up a student and the bus lights were flashing and the stop arm extended as required. The vehicle reportedly rear-ended the bus and under-rode it.

