Durham School Services Donates Bus to Cameron United Methodist Church in Missouri for Pivotal Community Events and Mission Trips

CAMERON, Mo. – Durham School Services, a leader in student transportation, has donated a school bus to the Cameron United Methodist Church to aid in driving children to community events and church mission trips. The donation to the Cameron United Methodist Church was made as part of Durham School Services’ company-wide Partners Beyond the Bus program.

Durham School Services has been in operation for over 100 years and provides transportation to millions of students each year. As a result of its history and experience in the school transportation field, it recognizes the gravity transportation holds for students’ lives and futures and how it can be a life changing experience. As part of its continued efforts to serve students’ growing, diverse needs and increase the positive impact we make on their lives beyond school and their communities, the Partners Beyond the Bus program, was established.

Durham School Services’ Cameron, MO location has become an active community partner in recent years by participating in various community parades, Trunk or Treat events for Halloween, and have provided complimentary service to The Rose Lowenstein Foundation and staff for their events and the Cameron United Methodist Church for youth mission trips and Christmas Light Tours.

“The Cameron United Methodist Church puts immense emphasis and dedication into ensuring the well-being of the youth in our community,” said Angel Reffitt, Cameron General Manager. “Our team members, and Durham School Services as a whole, care greatly for their students’ well-being and safety, which is why this bus donation made perfect sense. Now, local community events and trips will be more accessible to the youth in Cameron, and they don’t have to worry about transportation. They can just enjoy being a kid and sit back and enjoy the ride.”

“This bus donation has equipped us with a much-needed, additional mode of transportation to drive the kids in our community to and from events and activities that they would not have been able to attend otherwise,” said Kobey Puls, Associate Pastor of the Cameron United Methodist Church. “We are forever grateful for this bus donation from Durham School Services. They jumped right in without pause with the donation, and it was evident more than ever just how much they hold the well-being of the kids and community close to their hearts. We greatly appreciate their thoughtful generosity.”

