Hall of Fame Speakers, Unique Experiences Highlight STN EXPO Indianapolis

The STN EXPO Indianapolis returns to its intended time frame in June, following last year’s shuffling of the schedule to October in response to COVID-19.

Digital information and sales intelligence expert Sam Richter provides the keynote address to attendees on June 5 at the Indiana Convention Center with his program, “Don’t Steal the Cheesecake: How Your Digital Reputation Defines Your Personal Brand and Shapes Your Company Brand.” Industry leaders can use technology in a different way than they might be accustomed to doing so in their professional lives. The keynotes will discuss monitoring what others are saying about their operations and managing and responding to those conversations.

But first, Richter will lead the Transportation Director Summit training on June 4 with his program “Every Yes Begins with a Know” on how web searches can lead to stronger relationships. The training will delve into finding information using social media and the internet and then leveraging it to meet department, administrator and school board goals.

“… Align your ideas [and] your solutions with what they want to do. That’s when we build strong relationships and we can accomplish a lot together,” said Richter, a member of the National Speaker Hall of Fame.

Jason Hewlett, one of the youngest inductees ever into the National Speaker Hall of Fame, takes the stage June 6 to share “The Promise,” which blends song and impressions to illustrate that all people have what he terms a signature move that if honed could become what people—friends, family and business associates—come to expect and that can build success at home and on the job. Where the promise comes in is to deliver on that signature move.

The STN EXPO Indy Trade Show immediately follows Hewlett’s performance.

In addition to over a dozen learning sessions being planned for the week, attendees also have several Unique Experiences to look forward to. Confirmed at this writing are is the eight-hour Child Passenger Safety Restraints on School Buses training seminar approved by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, wheelchair securement training presented by Q’Straint/Sure-Lok, and a school bus crash test demonstration and plant tour at IMMI.

Network opportunities exist throughout the conference but will especially be the focus of a welcome party sponsored by Opti-Luxx and Safety Vision the evening of June 5 and a closing reception on June 7.

Registration opened Tuesday.